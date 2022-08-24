WEST COLUMBIA — The annual Roughneck Media Day raised almost $44,000 for the Columbia-Brazoria ISD athletic department.
BobbyJo C. Newell said the Columbia-Brazoria Athletics Booster Club sold 998 barbecue tickets and, although they didn’t count heads, “we basically packed the house at the Columbia Heritage Hall.”
The Aug. 6 event also featured an auction to raise money to support athletic departments represented by Columbia High School and West Brazos Junior High.
“The very next meeting, which was the following Wednesday after Media Day, we started right away with some of the requests from different athletic departments,” Newell said. “I have to say that’s probably one of the most positive things about our booster club, they don’t waste any time taking suggestions for helping to pay for items that are wanted by the coaches in our school district.”
She added the money raised was $10,000 more than last year.
“We really felt that was amazing being in the time that we are in when some of us who own businesses are seeing people not spend as much as they usually do,” Newell said. “We have an amazing group. The crew that helped clean up and all the volunteers who helped make it happen was large and that was the most positive heart-felt part of it all.”
The booster club meets the second Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Griggs Field House at Columbia High School.
