The Sweeny ISD Robotics team recently traveled to the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston to compete at the FIRST in Texas District Championship competition.
Over the course of the three-day event, students from Sweeny High School competed with their robot against students from across the states of Texas and New Mexico. The competition uses a 3-vs.-3 tournament format, where teams from different schools form alliances to compete at various tasks.
The game this year, Rapid React, was sponsored by Boeing and had teams attempting to score “cargo” — 9-inch diameter tennis balls — into a horizontal goal 8 feet across, followed by an end game challenge where the robots would traverse an angled series of horizontal pipes in the hangar area of the field.
“We designed our robot to fill a specific team role,” said Team Captain J.C. Lockler. “All we can do is the traversal climb, but we can do it every time.”
This reliable advantage served the Sweeny team well, and saw them drafted to fill the third alliance spot for the No. 2-ranked team, CRyptonite, out of Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, and team Spectrum, from St. Agnes Academy in Houston.
Their alliance swept the quarterfinal and semifinal matches in the Division playoffs, and earned a huge upset victory in the Division finals. In the championship match between the two Division champion alliances, they fell just short, earning State runners-up.
“Our strategy at State was always to be reliable, and get picked by a higher-ranked team,” said Drake Weisinger, the driver for Sweeny’s team, “We are extremely grateful to CRyptonite for drafting us. We weren’t expecting one of the top two teams to pick us.”
The competition is about far more than just robots. Teams are judged on their engineering design process, entrepreneurship, and many more STEM related aspects. Many teams even have students dedicated to statistic analysis of every other robot at the competition so that, during alliance selection, they can draft the teams that synergize best with their own robot.
“We aren’t there yet,” the team’s coach, Curtis Schmidt, said with a laugh, “This is only our fourth year of competition, and two of those were shortened or limited to virtual because of COVID.”
This is the first year the Sweeny team has advanced to the state competition, and has had the benefit of team alumni returning to help mentor the team.
“Our senior year, the competition was interrupted and most events were cancelled,” said Colton Adams, “so we are excited to be able to help out this season.”
Every year teams face a different challenge, with different field and game pieces, so the only thing students carry forward from year to year are the skills they learn, and their enthusiasm for robotics.
