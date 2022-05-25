SWEENY — Forty-five young adults were honored for their outstanding academic achievements may 16 during the 27th annual Sweeny Scholars luncheon at the Sweeny Community Center.
Hosted by Phillips 66 and Sweeny ISD, the Sweeny Scholars Award recognizes students in ninth through 12th grade who enrolled in the Foundation High School Program plus Endorsement and earned the Distinguished Level of Achievement.
“Sweeny ISD is incredibly proud of the students recognized as Sweeny Scholars. These students went up and beyond the required curriculum to distinguish themselves as leaders among their peers,” said Nicole Larson, Sweeny ISD communications director. “It is exciting to witness what the future has in store for this group of students. Over the past four years, our students have worked extremely hard to obtain this academic success, especially through the obstacles they have faced over the past two years. The Sweeny Scholars and their families should be proud of their achievements and hard work.”
Phillips 66 is a strong supporter of Sweeny ISD.
“Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery is a longstanding partner of Sweeny ISD,” said Jessica Follett, the company’s communications and public affairs adviser. “We love to recognize our Sweeny Scholars each year — and have been doing so for 27 years.
“Anytime we can spotlight the students in our community is a win-win for us. These students, parents and educators should be very proud of their achievements. We wish them well.”
In addition to the Sweeny Scholars program, since 2017, Phillips 66 has donated $450,000 to Sweeny ISD to cover tuition costs for students in the Brazosport College Catalyst Program. One of the Sweeny Scholars, Lance McLaren, participated in the Catalyst Program and will begin an apprenticeship with Contech upon graduation as he continues to pursue his Associate Degree at Brazosport College.
Proclamations were awarded to Sweeny ISD Superintendent Daniel Fuller from Brazoria County Commissioner David Linder and Sweeny Mayor Jeff Farley, declaring May 16 as Sweeny Scholar Day to commemorate the students’ accomplishments.
The luncheon’s keynote speaker, Melvin Adams, inspired students to continue to chase their dreams after graduation. Melvin Adams is a former NBA player and Harlem Globetrotter. His message filled the room with laughter and inspiration for students to continue their hard work after graduation and chase their dream because anything is possible.
“The end is not over yet. Your life is just beginning, and the best is yet to come,” Sweeny Principal Tyler Rowlett said.
The 2022 Sweeny Scholars are: Gerrad Ray Adams; Cambria De’Ann Amey; Brett Philip Bible; Carly Elizabeth Blessing; Alyssa Ann Boozy; Corie Lyn Byrd; Abigayle Fay Carnine; Collin Christopher Coker; Ashley Nicole Dailey; Isabella Lannae Davis; Daisy Soledad de Carlos; Camdyn Marie Doyle; Caitlin Marie Erikson; Me’A Renee Foster; Mathew Glynn Gartman; Annalise Areli Guerrero; Joshua Michael Hillman; Nathan Blake Hobill; Amy Elizabeth Jacques; Cristian Jaime; Makenzie Rae Kallus; Emilie Elizabeth Kluttz; Xavier Alexander Lara; John Caden Lockler; Lillian Marie McCullough; Cole Evan McKinney; Lance Warren McLaren; Caleb Lee Myers; Garrett Wayne Nail; Morgan Walker Nance; Noah Ridge Pate; Carissa Shea Petty; Caris Suanna Phillips; Marissa Neshelle Resendez; Troy Wyatt Seguin; Sierra Olivia Sowles; Asia Cha’nell Strauther; Kelsie Lynn Talasek; Charlie Paige Thomason; Victoria Viola Van Allen; Colton Joseph Whyde; Macy Loraine Wishert; Talicia Shonte’ Zavala.
