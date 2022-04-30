Check to EMS 2022.docx

Members of St. Mary’s Vestry present a donation to Central EMS in West Columbia. From left are Gwynne Olson, Dan Roddy, Cathy Greiner, Janel McCallister, Jackie Walker and Colleen Matocha.

 Contributed photo

WEST COLUMBIA — St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in West Columbia recently made a donation to the West Columbia Central EMS.

“We are so grateful for the valuable service they provide the citizens of West Columbia,” said Gwynne Olson, the church’s senior warden.

Central EMS plans to use the money to help equip its medics so they may be able to continue to offer top-notch medical assistance to the members of our community, the organization said.

