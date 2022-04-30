St. Mary's Episcopal Check to EMS Apr 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of St. Mary’s Vestry present a donation to Central EMS in West Columbia. From left are Gwynne Olson, Dan Roddy, Cathy Greiner, Janel McCallister, Jackie Walker and Colleen Matocha. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEST COLUMBIA — St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in West Columbia recently made a donation to the West Columbia Central EMS.“We are so grateful for the valuable service they provide the citizens of West Columbia,” said Gwynne Olson, the church’s senior warden.Central EMS plans to use the money to help equip its medics so they may be able to continue to offer top-notch medical assistance to the members of our community, the organization said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Episcopal Church West Columbia Central Ems St. Mary's Christianity Company Sociology Gwynne Olson Donation Citizen Medic Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRollover accident shuts down stretch of Highway 332 in Lake JacksonPolice beat April 28, 2022Alvin educator accused of improper relationshipClute looks to decide fate of city poolColumbia High incident ignites controversyKevin Wayne GarnerELECTION Q&A: Former LJ officer challenges council incumbentState leaders laud Bonnen; college dedicates building in his honorDonald “Donnie” Dwayne RiceFreeport police on the lookout for suspects Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRead sues Brazoria County (3)Columbia High incident ignites controversy (2)Angleton officer suspended after a weekend incident (2)Andre “Dre” Lewis Lunford (1)Corinna Elaine Moczygemba Williams (1)Gary Alvin Rodgers (1)Irene Ella Zwahr (1)Terry honored for roles on port, in community (1)YVONNE MINTZ: Selena tidbit no shock to locals (1)Odella Caldwell (1)Barry Lane Hughes (1)MICHAEL MORRIS: Treat all refugees the same (1)Acclaims and a shame for April 8, 2022 (1)TAKE OUR POLL: Should Lake Jackson allow residents to raise a limited number of chickens in their backyards? (1)ROSS RAMSEY: Border initiative not as tough as it sounds (1)Mary Sue Beard Smith (1)Freeport EDC awards student for logo design (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Leaders Under 40 Submission Click above for Submission Form ↑ Latest News ELECTION Q&A:Facility needs among Angleton ISD issues GLO grants give Angleton seniors affordable upgrade ELECTION Q&A: Incumbent Dunn wants to continue work for BISD ELECTION Q&A: Candidates cover chicken coops, food trucks, and major issues ELECTION Q&A: Sweeny Hospital Board offers wide range of choices Family drives Aucoin’s passion, success Sorror Means Sister Candidates for Clute Ward C look towards the future of the city Online Poll TAKE OUR POLL: Thinking of your favorite restaurant, is it locally owned or part of a chain? You voted: Locally owned Part of a chain Have favorites of each Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Amending Chapter 10 Bid# RFP #2022.01 Serving Line Williams, Martinez, Care Builders Now Hiring Texas Barge & Boat Now Hiring Notice to Bidders-Chenango GST Notice of Proposed Real Notice of Proposed Real-2 Kid's Campus Child Care Hiring Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.