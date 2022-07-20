JULY 21
Free Farmers Market
8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N Main St. Sweeny, Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org
55 ALIVE SAFE DRIVING CLASS
1 to 5 p.m. at Senior Center, 205 N. Oak St., Sweeny. $20 for AARP members, $25 for non-members. For ages 55 and older. Class size limited. Attendees can receive 10 percent off auto insurance rates for three years on eligible policies. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850
SEA & SHORE
2 p.m., West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Texas Master Naturalists presentation about local sea creatures. Call 979-345-3394.
OCEAN WATER TRIVIA
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Fun for families. Call 979-548-2567.
Water Well Testing
8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends of the River San Bernard Community Center, 20450 CR 510B, Brazoria. visit sanbernardriver.com.
JULY 22
Free Farmers Market
6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Shady Acres, 18034 CR 463, Brazoria. Trade, buy or sell your goods. Email pastorsteve@fbcshadyacres.org.
BCFA Raising Champions Open Livestock Show
7 p.m. show begins at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Lamb/goat show, $25/head, Contact: 9798-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
JULY 23
BCFA Raising Champions Open Livestock Show
7 p.m. show begins at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, lamb/goat show, $25/head, Contact: 9798-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.
Sweeny Lions Club Back To School Event
4 p.m. at Backyard Park, 664 Main St, Sweeny. School supplies, popcorn, and information of dental and health care. Contact Neal Bess 979-292-4028 or nnrvpark@windstream.com.
Hilltop Fellowship Family Day
1 to 5 p.m. at Hilltop Fellowship, 1209 Mulcahy, Damon. Food, snow cones, and fun. Call 979-285-7545.
Water Well Education
10 a.m. at Friends of the River San Bernard Community Center, 20450 CR 510B, Brazoria. Visit sanbernardriver.com.
Paddling Event
9 a.m. to noon. Bring own boat or borrow one of ours. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Exploring Chocolate Bayou. Call 979-864-1541, Ext. 7, or email mikem@brazoria-county.net.
Planetarium Show
1 p.m. in the BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. Clute. Explore the relationship between the Earth, moon and sun in this humorous, children-oriented full-dome film. Admission $5 adults, $3 children 12 and younger. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
JULY 25
DOMINO’S DOUGH SHOW
2 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave, West Columbia. Fun presentation by Domino’s Pizza. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive
8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at SouthStar Bank, 301 Brooks St., Brazoria. Contact Donna Corley at 979-798-2181 or donna.corley@southstarbank.com., or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
JULY 26
DOMINO’S DOUGH SHOW
2 p.m.at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Fun presentation by Domino’s Pizza. Call 979-798-2372.
Industry Update Luncheon
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Guest speakers Scott Van Wagener, Ascend Performance Materials; Sharon Hulgan, Dow Chemical Co.; Paul Spinks, Shintech; and Brian Bence, SI Group. Members $30, prospective members $40, table sponsor (seats 8) $500. Email gabew@eda-bc.com, call 979-848-0560 or visit eda-bc.com.JULY 28
WATER BALLOON WAR
2 p.m. at First Capitol Park, 1300 N. 13th St., West Columbia. West Columbia Volunteer Fire Department hosts fire safety fun. Call 979-345-3394.
JULY 28
Blood Drive
3 to 7 p.m. at James Anderson American Legion Post 561, 203 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Contact Robert Rab 979-864-5870 or crrab66@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
JULY 29
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
July 30
Wild Peach Market
July 30 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 21155 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. Variety of local vendors and live music. Free admission. Call 979-480-3223.
August 3
Bout Camp
9 to 11 a.m. for students with last names A-L and 1 to 3 p.m. for students with last names M-Z. West Brazos Junior orientation for 6th graders. Call 979-799-1730.
August 6
Roughneck Media Day
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. $15 barbecue tickets. Auction sponsored by Columbia-Brazoria Booster Club Athletics. Call Lee Johnson 979-824-9559 or Kimberly Broussard 979-832-372-7015.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.