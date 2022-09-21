DAMON — Debbie Barta Altimore dodges puddles in the Barta Gin parking lot. Sure could have used some of that rain in June when the cotton bolls were forming.
“We needed an inch at Father’s Day,” she said. “Best gift you can get is rain on Father’s Day.”
The Barta Gin has been around for almost 100 years. Altimore grew up in cotton fields and in her family’s business, playing in the office, working in the gin. Office manager is an understated title for the woman who knows almost everything there is to know about cotton. Altimore can explain government pricing, farmers’ difficulties, the history of and uses for every part of the cotton plant. She also knows that cotton farmers in Brazoria County had a tough summer.
“We started out really well this year,” she said, “but when the bolls formed, we didn’t get rain so they didn’t fill out. The fibers aren’t as long, and it’s not as heavy.”
The Barta Gin begins runs August through October most years, but this year, Altimore ginned the last bale on Sept. 15. She said the gin usually produces 15,000-17,000 bales, but this year, she was lucky to get 8 bales.
Baling began Aug. 4, during the time Damon VFD was battling 500 acres of fires around the gin. Altimore and her employees watched the thick smoke anxiously.
“This year has been difficult,” she said, “but I’ve seen worse.”
The USDA Crop Production report released Sept. 14 showed that “the extreme dry conditions this year led to a projected record abandonment rate of 66.1 percent and a year-to-year reduction in harvested acreage by 3.1 million acres down to 3 million acres. This results in … almost a 5 million bale decrease from 2021 and well below the 5-year average of 7.9 million bales,” according to the report.
