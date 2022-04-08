WEST COLUMBIA — Coming off his best high school season, Columbia running back Jordan Woodard is joining a championship program after he graduates this spring.
Woodard signed with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to continue his football career. The program has made it to the NCAA Division III championship game four of the last five seasons, winning the national title twice, including last December.
“I choose Mary Hardin-Baylor because they always showed some type of love to me, and those were one of the schools I said if I got an offer to, I would most definitely go,” Woodard said. “They have a great coaching staff.”
The Roughneck put together the best season his senior year with a career-high 1,400 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. He produced more with fewer rushes attempts than in his junior year, from 142 to 124 carries. He averaged 127.3 yards per game and a career-best 11.3 yards per carry.
In his three-year varsity career, Woodard racked up 3,351 rushing yards on 339 carries in 30 games, 43 touchdowns and averaged 111.7 yards per game.
He also caught 17 career passes for 413 yards and scored two touchdowns.
His success the past season helped guide the Roughnecks to a 2-3 record in District 12-4A, D-I play and 6-5 overall to clinch their second postseason appearance in three seasons and expand Columbia’s Wing-T rushing attack.
The team powered through with 3,423 rushing yards on 339 carries and scored 54 times. Woodard accounted for nearly half of the team’s rushing touchdowns and about one-third of the team’s production in yards.
Woodard was named a first-team District 12-4A, D-I selection his senior season and a first-team back in District 13-4A, D-1.
“Things that I want to work on is just working out a lot more, getting stronger and faster because this will be a whole different ball game in college,” Woodard said.
However, Woodard goes from a good Columbia program to a Mary Hardin-Baylor powerhouse. The Crusaders went 15-0 en route to winning the Division III national championship, including beating another D-III powerhouse in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to send the Crusaders to the national title game.
The program is a three-time national champion, including winning the last two seasons and an 18-time American Southwest Conference champion.
“I haven’t been told I was starting right away because they are national champs, and they have some dogs, but you always have to compete anywhere you go,” Woodard said.
Woodard also looked into Howard Payne University, Southwestern Assemblies of God University, Midwestern University and Allen University.
“My career at West Columbia was pretty good,” Woodard said. “I felt like it could’ve been better, but it is what it is. I accomplished getting over 1,000 yards my junior year and my senior year, I wanted to go for 2,000, but I was short of that. Overall, I felt like I really left my mark, and I will forever be remembered at West Columbia.”
Woodard will study kinesiology.
