SWEENY — Trace Holmes used his athletic ability to overcome being a bit undersized at quarterback, and that ability caught the attention of coaches at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The recent Sweeny graduate signed to play with the Crusaders, fulfilling the dual goals of playing college football and doing it in Texas for a championship-caliber team.
“I wanted to stay close to home just in case if anything happened back home, so that was my main thing with going to go play somewhere as long as I knew that I was only a few hours away,” Holmes said. “I did have a couple of offers from out of state, but I just felt that for me I would feel more comfortable knowing I was staying in Texas.”
Waldorf University and Buena Vista University in Iowa also showed interest in Holmes’ talents.
“In a way, it would have been a good thing for me to be that far away, but the more I thought about it, it could also be a bad thing,” Holmes said. “I kind of wanted to go there because I would be out of my comfort zone, because I’d be in a different state, different environment and different culture.”
But once he got his bite from the Belton school, Holmes knew right away where he would end up at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“One of their coaches came to the school and we talked for a while,” he said. “I went on a visit and I ended up committing there a week later on May 11.
“So I had talked to some of the coaches from Mary Hardin-Baylor during that process and they had my film and most saw that I can make a difference and could make something out of nothing. They basically saw me as a playmaker.”
As the quarterback for the Bulldogs, Holmes went 114 of 230 passing for 1,255 yards and 10 passing touchdowns. Holmes also ran for 1,119 yards on 135 carries and 14 scores.
“I am not going for quarterback and I am pretty sure I will be starting as a slot receiver at some point,” Holmes said. “I know that Mary Hardin-Baylor has won national championships twice here in the past four seasons, and that was another reason why I wanted to go there.”
Holmes is at peace with knowing his days under center are over.
“I had come to the realization during my junior year that I wasn’t going to play quarterback in college,” Holmes said. “I just told the coach at Mary Hardin-Baylor that wherever they need me that is where I will play. I really don’t care where I play as long as I play.”
He also received an offer from Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, but Holmes was pretty set on Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“I really enjoyed the facilities at Mary Hardin-Baylor, from the football field to the locker room, weight room, because everything just seemed bigger and better,” he said.
Mary Hardin-Baylor, a Division III that plays in the American Southwest Conference, went 15-0 last season on its way to the national championship.
