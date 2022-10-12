The Goodman Family proudly wore the helmets given to them by the West Columbia Fire Department at the city’s National Night Out event Tuesday night. From left are Natalie, Conner, Kyle, Matthew and Elizabeth Goodman.
KEN CONKLE/Special to The Facts
West Columbia Police Chief Paul Odin visits with a resident at First Capitol Park during the city’s National Night Out event.
Nine-year-old Bethany Heckler got behind the wheel of a West Columbia Police Department patrol vehicle Tuesday at First Capitol Park during the city’s National Night Out event.
West Columbia volunteer firefighter Sam Stritzinger, prepares the top of the truck to give rides to the children during the city's National Night Out event.
West Columbia Fire Marshal Marvin Kilsby greeted residents and issues fire helmets to the children at First Capitol Park during the city's National Night Out event.
West Columbia National Night Out at First Capitol Park drew a modest crowd Tuesday.
Fire Engine 20 takes a group of children on a ride during the city's National Night Out event.
West Columbia Fire department arrives Tuesday for National Night Out at First Capitol Park.
Jannissa Hempsmyer and her children, C.J. and Paisley, enjoy hot dogs, chips and drinks provided by police and firefighters Tuesday at First Capitol Park during the city's National Night Out event.
WEST COLUMBIA — Neighborly bonding and police presence in the community were at the top of West Columbia resident Cynthia Baldridge’s list while at National Night Out, she said.
“I want to get to know the neighbors and get a picture of what’s going on in the city. We have so many new people walking the area, half the people I see I don’t even know,” Baldridge said. “I know the chief and I’m always expressing to him about patrolling the neighborhood and that officers show respect and kindness to the people.”
As the fire trucks made their grand entrance to the Oct. 4 celebration, sirens wailed and lights flashed as children at the nearby playground stopped to watch.
Although the crowd at First Capitol Park was modest, Police Chief Paul Odin welcomed the few to hot dogs and conversation.
This gives people the ability to meet the officers in an environment that’s non-threatening, Odin said.
“The stuff we’ve been talking about with the residents is being out more visible in the neighborhoods and around the businesses, especially after they close,” Odin said. “We’ve already implicated that. Some of the things we’re trying to start up now are citizen police academy.”
This is an opportunity to spend quality time with the community and the people of West Columbia to hear their needs and concerns, Odin said.
Francis Heckler, who owns Harts Automotive, brought her employees out to demonstrate the importance of knowing the first responders in the community, she said.
“You can see the faces and get to know them. They brought their families and are here to answer questions if needed,” Heckler said. “We work hand in hand with the police department. We service all of their patrol vehicles, along with the fire department’s and some EMS, and they do a wonderful job with welfare checks and meet-and-greets.”
A National Night Out regular, Evelyn Lewis of West Columbia attended to meet with the first responders and her neighbors to find out who is who and keep the community spirit alive, she said.
“Since COVID, people have taken different positions,” Lewis said. “We’ve been coming for years; I think it’s important. That way we meet people and welcome them and that we support each other. We just want to show and spread the love.”
