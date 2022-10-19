LAKE JACKSON — For students with questions and concerns about transferring to other schools after meeting their educational goals at Brazosport College, the 2022 Fall semester BC Transfer Fair is an excellent opportunity to get answers and information.
The event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 24 in the MEGlobal Student Pavilion, inside the main building next to the library. Brazosport College is at 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson.
BC students, faculty and staff are also encouraged to show their school spirit Oct. 24 by wearing something that supports their alma mater or Brazosport College.
The BC Transfer Fair is an ideal chance for BC students looking to transfer to another college or university. Students get to visit with representatives from other schools and get their questions answered all in one location.
More than 20 institutions of higher education will be represented at the fair, including University of Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas State and Texas Tech, along with a host of others.
“It is never too early for students to begin thinking about transferring to complete their bachelor’s degree or other credential,” said Cassie Bruner, Brazosport College transfer coordinator. “The Transfer Fair allows students the opportunity to learn about colleges and universities that they may not have previously considered to find the one that is going to be the best fit for them.”
Among the types of questions that can be answered include costs, financial aid, scholarships, academic programs and entrance requirements. Information on admissions and transfers will also be available.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.