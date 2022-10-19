CBISD asks taxpayers for bond to renovate high school

Editor’s Note A bond is similar to a mortgage. Investors buy the bonds and are repaid with interest over a fixed time period; by law, that time period cannot exceed 40 years. The district’s bond rating affects the interest rate. The last bond C-BISD sold was in 2019, and the district was rated AAA, the highest attainable. The district created a chart, which is available at cbisd.com, to show taxpayers how much their bill would change if the bond passes. A home valued at $150,000 would incur an extra $136.38 per year, raising the tax bill from $1,002.19 to $1,138.58. School district taxes on residents who declare a homestead exemption are frozen the year the taxpayer turned 65 and will not increase if voters approve the bond.
WEST COLUMBIA — The Columbia-Brazoria ISD Board of Trustees is asking voters to approve a $79 million bond on Nov. 8. The funds would pay to raze 80 percent of the existing campus and primarily finance a two-story instructional building, two gyms and new fine arts and agricultural facilities.
“Not one person has told me they don’t think we need it,” Superintendent Steve Galloway said.
The question now, he said, is how to pay for it.
Since March, the district has hosted a series of community meetings. Attendees were given tours of existing facilities, learned about the bond the district is proposing and provided feedback. A combination of faculty, residents, parents of students, alumni and other community members attended.
“We’ve also been giving individualized tours for people to be able to walk the facility to see why we’re asking for an upgrade,” Galloway said. He welcomes taxpayers to tour the high school, preferably during the school day so they can see how the buildings function.
Currently the high school has nine buildings, two of which are 60 years old. The D building, the gym, dates to 1960 and was constructed after the West Columbia School burned in the January 1959 fire. E building was built in 1968; F and G buildings date to 1980. The 60-year-old buildings were constructed without fire sprinklers and used clay pipes for water and sewage. The pipes are at the end of their useful life and regularly break, Galloway said. He points to aging infrastructure as one of the reasons the Facilities Workshops participants conceded that demolition was the least expensive option.
“I spent the last 20 years of my 35-year career in education at Columbia High School,” West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon said. “I graduated in the class of 1970, the building was a few years old. Today, the building is completely inadequate to meet the needs of our staff and student population. In addition, I believe it to be a health and safety hazard. We can never put a price tag on our future generations’ education. My husband and I will be voting for the bond and urge others to do so as well.”
The new construction would resemble a pentagon once complete, tying all the buildings together under a single roofline. The new design also will increase security, Galloway said.
The bulk of the bond money would be spent constructing a 145,000-square-foot, two-story instructional building with 34 classrooms and an area for special education that includes a life skills room, four quiet rooms, an ADA-compliant restroom, kitchen/laundry and storage.
“Students with high needs, like autism, are one of the fastest growing identifiers in our district, even in the country,” Galloway said. “None of our facilities are equipped for those students. The structure we’re in today will not allow us to handle those needs.”
The gym, which has hosted pep rallies and basketball games since 1960, would be demolished. In its place, the school would build a performance and an auxiliary gym along with boys’ and girls’ locker rooms, concessions, storage and public restrooms. Volleyball can only play one game at a time in the current gym with the net at center court, Galloway said. The new gyms would allow multiple nets to be set up. As well, new construction would be sensitive to acoustics.
The career and technical programs, as well as fine arts, would receive new structures. The new buildings would include a dance room and classroom, career and technical education-designed spaces for health science, culinary, floral design, agriculture and business/computer labs and a library and media center.
The bond package also includes funds for additional student parking, courtyard drainage, security and improving student drop off and pickup, easing traffic congestion from Highway 36.
The overall redesign is still in flux and could change based on a number of factors including interest rates and cost of materials and labor, Galloway said.
“The design could change but whatever we do, kids are going to be under one roof for the safety aspect,” he said.
Brazoria business owner BobbyJo C. Newell agrees with Galloway about the safety issue.
“The main reason that I feel that we would need a school bond would be safety. The safety of our kids is the most important thing,” Newell said. “I am a taxpayer within the city limits, and the thought has gone through my mind that it would make property taxes go up; there’s no doubt that it will, you can’t pay debt off unless you go up on taxes.
“But aside from the fact that the school has aged, and sure it would be nice to have new things for the athletes, and new things for theater, and band, I have to put above all things safety. Even in the financial climate that we are in, where a lot of us are making it from week to week, I would still have to say the kids’ safety means the most.”
The school shooting May 24 in South Texas brought that priority home for Newell.
“In the light of the circumstances that happened at Uvalde, we always say we’re going to do something and to me this is the answer,” Newell. “Who would’ve thought we would’ve had to worry about such things? I feel going forward the most important thing is making a safe high school campus for every student, teacher and faculty member! So I would definitely help advocate for this bond if the school board would promise above all the most important thing to take care of is student safety first.”
Residents stated their desire for the school to be updated.
“If you’ve walked through the school, you can see not a lot of it has not been updated in years,” community member Sara Henry said. “This would allow the school to expand the career and technology education programs. It would greatly improve school safety, increase the number of classrooms for growth and update facility conducive to running all of the technology we need to run at the school.”
Henry also mentioned the need to provide more for special education students.
“We have children with special education needs, and that area of the school really needs to be updated and conformed to those children’s needs as well,” Henry said.
C-BISD’s board adopted a balanced budget of roughly $33 million while reducing the tax rate to $1.05 per $100 of taxable value compared to $1.08 last year.
The high school has approximately 900 students and 100 staff. The 2022 adopted budget provides for $5,667 per student, an increase from the 2021 budget from $5,265.
“I had a great meeting with Mr. Galloway and some of the local pastors,” Brazoria Mayor Philip Ray said, “We had the opportunity to hear the school’s needs, and I look forward to learning more by taking a tour of the facilities. I encourage everyone to take the school up on the offer to take the tour.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.