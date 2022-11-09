SWEENY — The Sweeny Fire and Rescue team has a new practice facility that will allow them to fight fire with fire.
The new fire field, located on 14 acres that was gifted to the Sweeny Fire Fighters Association by the city of Sweeny, will allow the all-volunteer squad a highly flexible range of training opportunities using it’s 24-seat classroom, an indoor training facility with double bay doors, a three-story burn building and a car prop, among other things.
To celebrate, the department held a grand opening and demonstration Oct. 28. After thanking their sponsors, including but not limited to Chevron Phillips and Phillips 66, Fire Chief Roger Barton walked through some of what it took to create the facility. Wendy Irwin of Chevron Phillips presented the department with an oversized $40,000 check to show their commitment to the project. Many other fire departments also contributed funds.
“This is about 10 months of work and planning and it’s an awesome project and something that could not have been done without everybody that came in today,” Barton said.
One of the things Barton emphasized was the instrumentality of the new Sweeny Fire Fighters Association in bringing everything together to bring their plans to fruition after establishing it as a 501©3 nonprofit.
“Once we got ready to do all this, we knew that this was bigger than just Sweeny Fire and Rescue. So we went ahead and did a lot of work,” Barton said. “We’ve established a Sweeny Fire Fighters Association and this association is opened up to all the firefighters and fire departments west of the Brazos.”
In the spirit of those sentiments, the fire field will be open for training to all departments in Brazoria County west of the Brazos. Chevron Phillips and Phillips 66 will also be able to utilize the burn building.
Over 300 hours of training for departments west of the Brazos had already been performed in the burn building before the grand opening, Barton said.
“This allows us to get a lot of good, hands-on training that we don’t have to send our firefighters to Texas A&M to get or to another fire school,” Barton said.
Some of the features that will allow for flexibility of training are windows that can be opened and closed to create different levels of smoke, modular walls that can be moved create different layouts and ways to simulate being able to cut open a hole in the roof of a home for ventilation of superheated gas.
“We can keep the ceiling about 900 degrees,” Barton said, explaining how the insulated walls of the building— which is constructed from former shipping containers— allow the department to create realistic scenarios that a firefighter could and very well may face in their career. “That really gets us as close to a house fire as possible.”
There’s also ways for the department to close off different parts of the building so that they can limit the fire and smoke to just what they need.
For the time being, Barton said he expects the building to be used about weekly between eight departments. Sweeny Fire and Rescue, itself, trains twice a month. Barton says they plan on using the building often.
The department has further plans for the facility, though they may take some time to implement.
There are plans to change where the hydrants are located to be closer to the burn building, as well as pumps, Sweeny Fire’s Public Information Officer Doug Lamson said. Other items include a permanent bridge over the drainage ditch between the burn building and the indoor training facility, which they refer to as Station Number Two.
“Right now we’ve got some small projects that we’ve got financing for, but it’s just going to be as financing is available,” Lamson said.
Lamson also said that the Sweeny Fire Fighters Association was looking at productive ways to use the remainder of the acreage they’d been donated from the city.
