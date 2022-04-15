April 21, 1836, dawned in Columbia with all the promise of a perfect spring day. The air was filled with the sound of birds — chickadees, woodpeckers, herons and mockingbirds. Nocturnal animals returned to their resting places and rabbits woke and sniffed the air appreciatively, and that was about all that could be heard.
The people of Columbia were gone. They fled ahead of the Mexican Army — an army that showed no mercy to the men at Goliad or the Alamo. Lagging behind, widow Catherine Carson stayed with her daughter Rachel in East Columbia, hoping they wouldn’t have to leave home. She relented and ran to Damon Mound, eventually making it to Montgomery County, and April 21 at about 4 in the afternoon, Catherine and Rachel heard what sounded like thunder. No lightening accompanied the sound, because it was the Twin Sisters cannons firing, marking the start of the Battle of San Jacinto.
Back in Columbia, homes were still eerily quiet. Curtains billowed in the breeze. A few animals grazed in the fields. Chickens pecked in the yard. Eventually, the sound of hundreds of feet marching through the fields could be heard growing louder as Mexican General José de Urrea ordered his troops to Columbia.
For a few hours, the deserted town was overrun by the Mexican Army on that fateful day marking Texas’ win for independence. The soldiers turned Columbia homes and businesses into a scene of chaos as they looked for valuables. Finding no one in Columbia, Urrea turned his forces toward Brazoria, and there, his men found a few people who were “reasonably cooperative and he responded with a conciliatory policy.” (Creighton)
The benign attitude did not extend to the Masonic Lodge, however, and Urrea destroyed the records, books, jewels and anything else that belonged to the lodge. Fortunately, Anson Jones had taken the lodge charter with him in his saddle bags to San Jacinto.
That’s about all that happened in West or East Columbia on April 21, 1836. West Columbia celebrates San Jacinto Day because it marks the day that the Texans defeated Mexico and gained independence for a new nation — the Republic of Texas.
West Columbia hosted its first San Jacinto Day Festival in 1953 when the First Capitol Study Club sponsored a pageant, “Song of the Brazos,” that depicted the history of Brazoria County. For a few years, the pageants grew into elaborate, outdoor events that featured descendants of Texas heroes playing key roles.
However, West Columbia’s most important claim to fame came in October 1836 when the town was crowded with everybody who was anybody in Texas history. That’s the date West Columbia can boast about.
West Columbia was the capital of the country, the crucible for a new nation. The first congress was sworn in here on Oct. 22. Sam Houston took the oath as the first president of the new nation with Mirabeau B. Lamar as his vice president. That first congress laid out the foundations for Texas’ government, including the establishment of a judiciary, post office, land office and so much more.
Source: Creighton, James A. “A Narrative History of Brazoria County” Waco, Texas; Library Binding Company, 1975.
