Updated: April 1, 2022 @ 5:11 pm
Sweeny High School students posed inside Needville High School, host of the UIL Academics district meet.
Sweeny High School students recently attended the UIL Academics competition at Needville High School, and a number advanced to the regional meet, which will be April 22 and 23 at La Vernia ISD.
Students who finished in the top two places advanced to the regional, while those who placed in the third through sixth positions are alternates.
Results from Sweeny students were:
Copy Editing: Cole McKinney, second; Payton Aucoin, fourth; Emilie Kluttz, sixth
Headline Writing: Josh Hillman, second; Kassidy Anderson, fourth
News Writing: Josh Hillman, fifth
Editorial Writing: Kassidy Anderson, fifth
Ready Writing: Josh Hillman, second
Calculator Apps: Josh Hillman, first; Lance McLaren, fourth; Misty Srubar, 11th; first place as team
Number sense: Josh Hillman, second
Science: Josh Hillman, fifth place
Mathematics: Josh Hillman, first; second place as team (Kaley Smith, JC Lockler, Matthew Gartman, Josh Hillman)
Spelling and Vocabulary: Elizabeth Dodson, first; Cambria Amey, third; first place as team (Elizabeth Dodson, Charlie Thomason, Cambria Amey, Kennedy Tucker)
Accounting: Josh Thomas, sixth
