UIL Participants place at Regionals

Sweeny High School students posed inside Needville High School, host of the UIL Academics district meet.

 Contributed photo

Sweeny High School students recently attended the UIL Academics competition at Needville High School, and a number advanced to the regional meet, which will be April 22 and 23 at La Vernia ISD.

Students who finished in the top two places advanced to the regional, while those who placed in the third through sixth positions are alternates.

Results from Sweeny students were:

Copy Editing: Cole McKinney, second; Payton Aucoin, fourth; Emilie Kluttz, sixth

Headline Writing: Josh Hillman, second; Kassidy Anderson, fourth

News Writing: Josh Hillman, fifth

Editorial Writing: Kassidy Anderson, fifth

Ready Writing: Josh Hillman, second

Calculator Apps: Josh Hillman, first; Lance McLaren, fourth; Misty Srubar, 11th; first place as team

Number sense: Josh Hillman, second

Science: Josh Hillman, fifth place

Mathematics: Josh Hillman, first; second place as team (Kaley Smith, JC Lockler, Matthew Gartman, Josh Hillman)

Spelling and Vocabulary: Elizabeth Dodson, first; Cambria Amey, third; first place as team (Elizabeth Dodson, Charlie Thomason, Cambria Amey, Kennedy Tucker)

Accounting: Josh Thomas, sixth

