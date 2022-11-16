The final meeting for the 12th annual Sweeny Thanksgiving Feast started with prayer and ended with unity, just the way organizer Agatha Sanchez envisioned.
“It’s not like a meeting; you have friends across the table. There were a couple of new people in the picture, but you wouldn’t know it,” Sanchez said, referring to new Sweeny City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi and new Sweeny ISD Superintendent Matthew Fuller. “They just plugged right in.”
Sanchez said this year’s feast will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday or until the food runs out. After two years of serving plates to people in their cars in a drive-thru line because of COVID-19 precautions, she is looking forward to the sounds of the feast reverberating around the Sweeny Elementary cafeteria again.
“It’s been so quiet in the building,” she said. “It was a skeleton crew in the kitchen. The only activity of any laughter was going on outside. The voices, laughter and smiles — all that’s been missed — that’s what makes it a Thanksgiving feast.”
Feast delivery coordinator Jenny Massey said she expects to serve more than 2,500 meals this year, including about 400 that will be delivered. Some of those deliveries go to the elderly, those who cannot drive, nursing home residents and to the veterans living at the Warrior’s Refuge in West Columbia. Call Massey at 979-201-9683 about meal deliveries.
The meals are all free, sponsored by 28 local churches, private citizens, organizations and businesses including Chevron Phillips Chemical, which donated money for the hams.
“CPChem is proud to support a tradition that brings together the entire community,” Community Relations Liaison Wendy Irwin said. “Activities like this create a sense of community and it is illustrated by all of the organizations that have put their time, talents, and treasures behind such a wonderful event.”
Sanchez said community partnerships make the one-day event a success.
David Estine and his crew at Jones Creek Cookers will fire up their massive barbecue pit again to cook 132 turkeys and 571 pounds of ham for the event.
“There are 28 churches that have worked on this for years and, I guess about 3 years ago, I talked with Wendy Irwin (at Chevron Phillips Chemical) to see if they could help sponsor the meats,” Sanchez said. “They were quick to say yes.”
Sweeny Community Hospital has been a supporter since the feast began. Sweeny ISD donates use of the facility and provides security. As for the meal, each organization volunteers for part of it: four churches help with the green beans, another four churches bring the dressing.
“It’s simple, not complicated,” Sanchez said. “I quit being the doubter and the worrier because it always works out. I’m very proud of everybody and what they do.
“One little bitty town, and we only have a population of 3,800, but for one day, we make unity possible. You bring people of all ages, every religion, and they work together. This is what Thanksgiving is.”
In addition to the Sweeny Thanksgiving Feast, there are several other holiday events around the area.
The Masons at St. John’s Lodge No. 5 are inviting first responders to share Thanksgiving dinner with them on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The meal will be served at 6 p.m. at 313 W. Jackson St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-3929 with any questions.
On Saturday, Damon ISD is treating the community to Thanksgiving dinner in its cafeteria, 1211 Mulcahy St. School Board President Helen Noble said the district is still celebrating its “B” rating from the TEA and is just bubbling over with feelings of thanks for all the hard work by teachers, staff and community. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. or when the food runs out. For information, call 979-742-3457.
Also that Saturday in West Columbia, Linda Smith is marshaling volunteers to package up donated canned goods at First Missionary Baptist Church. The work of boxing up the canned goods and a turkey begins at 10 a.m. Afterward, the packages will be delivered: 10 to seniors in the church and the other 10 to folks in the community. Canned goods and volunteers are welcome. Drop off donations at the church, 146 S. 18th St. Questions? Call Smith at 979-922-0130.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.