Sweeny and Columbia each advanced multiple athletes to the District 25/26 Area Meet in track and field after their Top 4 performances last week at district.
The field events in the District 25-4A meet took place April 11 and the running events April 13, both at Bulldog Stadium in Sweeny.
The Columbia Roughnecks advanced four from the field events, led by Jabari Mack, who placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 45 feet, 3 inches. He finished just behind La Marque (46-8 3/4).
Christopher Sharpe finished third in pole vault at 8 feet, and finishing fourth was Shavaris Blackmon, high jump, 5-4; and Konor Owens, discus, 130-8.
Scoring points for the team was Jordan Woodard in the triple jump, sixth, 41-8 3/4.
In the running events, Woodard, Mack, Braylon Thomas and Krischian Hamby finished third in the 1,600 relay to advance with a time of 3:32.44. It was the lone Roughneck running event that made it to region.
Woodard, Mack, Thomas, and Hamby ran a 43.77 in the 400 relay to finish fifth, just missing the next round.
Sweeny advanced two indivduals, both in field events. Trace Holmes won the long jump at 22-8 3/4, and in fourth place was Lance McLaren, shot put, 45-0.
Dylan White was fifth in the triple jump, 42-3 1/2.
Advancing for the Bulldogs were both the 400 and 800 relays, with the 400 finishing third overall in 43.38 and the 800 in fourth at 1:31.54.
Stafford led the point total in the boys running portion as they finished with a total of 161 with Bay City in second, 142. Also scoring points were Needville 121, Brazosport 69, Columbia 57, Sweeny 38 and La Marque with 18 points.
GIRLS
Columbia advanced quite a few, including Londyn Brown winning the high jump at 4–10 and the long jump at 17-2 1/2. Brown also advanced in the long jump with a leap of 34-9 and earned most valuable athlete honors for the meet.
Keirstyn Lewis won the triple jump, 36-6. Lewis also qualified in the long jump, 16-4 1/2. Also, qualifying were second-place finishers Savannah Ward, shot put, 32-3 and Katelyn Keen, discus, 102-4; and third, Brynlee Livingston, high jump, 4-8.
Ahead of the Lady ’Necks in the running portion was 400-meter runner Alyssa Lewis with a personal best of 58.27.
The 1,600 relay with Alyssa Lewis, Keirstyn Lewis, Brown and Yanah Stroman finished second in the race with a 4:07.90, which his a new school record. Also qualifying was the 400 relay with Faith Ward, Najet Bryant, Gracin Gros and Alexia Lewis, 49.73.
In fifth was Katelyn Keen, shot put, 29-11, and sixth, Alyssa Lewis, high jump, 4-4.
Mea Foster led the Lady Dogs with her first-place finish in the 300 hurdles at 47.59.
Advancing to the area meet were three different events as second placers were Alecia King, 300 hurdles, 47.63 and the 100 hurdles 16.70; Ashley Dailey, 100 meters, 12.96; third, Alicia Zavala, 400 meters, 1.00.99; Ma’rya Quarles,100 hurdles, 17.84 and the 1,600 relay, Talicia Zavala, King, Foster, Brianna Perry, 4:08.28 (school record); fourth, Shania Woodard, 100 meters, 13.38; Perry, 400 meters, 1:01.16; 400 relay, 49.71 and the 800 relay, 1:49.74.
Placing third for Sweeny were Alecia King, high jump, 4-8; Talicia Zavala, pole vault, 7-6; Brianna Perry, long jump, 16-4; fourth, Emma McCurdy, pole vault, 6-6; and Lynly Salas, shot put, 30-5.
In sixth was Kayla Eulenfeld, discus, 90-10.
Team standings for the girls were Needville 177 points, Brazosport 120.5, Sweeny 111, Columbia 110.5, Stafford 72 and Bay City 21.
The area meet will be April 20 at Bay City.
