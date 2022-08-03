WEST COLUMBIA — There’s nothing like the cool splash of water in the summer heat, and the West Columbia Library took the idea up a notch but sending kids and first responders into battle.
“We got permission from the city of West Columbia to use the entire park except for the pool. No cost for the use of the park,” West Columbia Library Branch Manager Bobby Edge said.
The nonprofit organization Friends of West Columbia helped supplement supplies for the library, providing balloons and volunteer time, Edge said.
A fire safety talk coordinated by Fire Marshal Marvin Kilsby preceded the start of battle, as did a demonstration of how firefighters prepare to battle fires.
“We want kids to get out of the house and make sure they ask their parents if their smoke detectors work,” Kilsby said. “Learn the address of your home so if you call 911 they will know where you’re at. Go to a certain spot so that way we don’t have to come to look for you and your family knows where you’re at.”
With the serious talk over, the fun began.
“Anything for the kids having a good time and getting them out of the house,” Diana Rangel said. “Whenever there are events I bring my grandkids all the time. I am the grandma that takes them everywhere.”
Robert Villegas, 9, was having a good time playing with water.
“When it was gonna end I started to enjoy the water more because I got a water gun,” Villegas said.
Makynzee Figueroa, 9, preferred the fire truck.
“I enjoyed the event. It was fun. I like the water — I played with my brothers, sisters, and cousins” Makynzee said. “(I prefer) the fire truck over water balloons because it’s fun. Also we don’t have to hit each other with balloons so we don’t get hurt and stuff.”
Along with water balloons, the fire truck splashed the kids with water toward the end of the event. Michael Rivera, 9, liked that part the best.
“The event was pretty fun,” he said. “I like the water, but (liked) the fire truck the most because it’s a water hose-more water.”
