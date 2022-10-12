Phillips 66 makes donation to Sweeny Community Hospital

Phillips 66 presented a donation to Sweeny Community Hospital board and foundation board members and CEO Kelly Park at the hospital groundbreaking Aug. 31. The company will donate $75,000 per year each of the next four years for a total donation of $300,000 toward the new hospital.
SWEENY — Phillips 66 pledged $300,000 to the Sweeny Community Hospital to support a new hospital to serve the residents of Sweeny and the surrounding areas. The sizable donation will be paid out in $75,000 installments over four years.
A groundbreaking for the new hospital took place Aug. 31. The new facility will be constructed around the current site of the hospital at 305 N. McKinney St. in Sweeny.
“We value our partnership with Phillips 66 and are grateful for this donation to help bring a state-of-the-art facility to the Sweeny community,” Sweeny Community Hospital CEO Kelly Park said. “Phillips 66 is a good neighbor, and we look forward to seeing this project come to fruition.”
Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery Communications and Public Affairs Advisor Jessica Follett said, “Phillips 66 supports the safety and well-being of our employees and community. We are happy to make this donation to the Sweeny Hospital to help provide for the healthcare needs of our West of the Brazos community.”
The hospital secured the last $28 million in construction financing from the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union on Aug. 1. Together with the hospital’s portion of $17 million, the total project is $45 million, which includes the building, furnishings and equipment as well as demolition of the current hospital.
Contractor Tellepsen estimates construction will be complete by early 2024. The company is finalizing permits and finding subcontractors seeking competitive proposals for site and building demolition, earthwork, underground utilities, asphalt and concrete paving, painting and storm water pollution prevention subcontractors and vendors.
