June 1

Story Time

11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.

Preschool Story Time

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.

June 2

Brazoria Book Club

4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.

Balloon Wars

11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.

Reptiles With Ruby

11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Library. Call 979-345-3394.

Movers and Shakers

10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.

Oil Painting Class

9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $65 monthly for members, $75 non-members. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.

June 3

New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.

June 4

Summertime Sip, Shop & Stroll

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Through West Columbia’s unique shops and historical sites. Call 979-345-3921.

BCFA Cowboys on the Coast Fishing Tournament

6 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Captain Mark’s Marina on Demi-John Island, 4515 Trammel St., Freeport, $300 registration fee. Call 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.

BCFA Youth Rodeo Series

1 p.m. event starts at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, Call 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.

June 6

Summer Music Camp 2022

8:30 a.m. to noon daily through June 10 at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Registration online only at www.fbcbrazoria.org/children/music-camp-registration. Call 979-798-2340.

June 7

BCLS Can Help Stem

6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.

Pirates Lost At Sea

2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.

West Columbia Story Time

10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. “Discover Your Ancestors.” Call 979-345-3394.

Tween Scene

4:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.

June 8

West Columbia Adult Hoopla & Pressreader

2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. “Discover Your Ancestors.” Call 979-345-3394.

Story Time

11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.

Preschool Story Time

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.

June 9

Treasure Hunt With Captain Mark

10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.

Blood Drive

Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St. Contact Veronica Scott 979-548-1877 or vscott@sweenyhospital.org.

June 10

No-Name BBQ Cook-Off Registration

Event is June 10 and June 11. $100 entry. Categories include Friday Night Feast, fajitas, chicken, ribs and brisket. Kids Que entry $10. Contact Ashley at 979-798-6100 or BrazoriaChamber@brazoriachamber.net.

