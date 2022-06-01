June 1
Story Time
11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
June 2
Brazoria Book Club
4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Balloon Wars
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Reptiles With Ruby
11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Oil Painting Class
9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $65 monthly for members, $75 non-members. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
June 3
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
June 4
Summertime Sip, Shop & Stroll
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Through West Columbia’s unique shops and historical sites. Call 979-345-3921.
BCFA Cowboys on the Coast Fishing Tournament
6 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Captain Mark’s Marina on Demi-John Island, 4515 Trammel St., Freeport, $300 registration fee. Call 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.
BCFA Youth Rodeo Series
1 p.m. event starts at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, Call 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.
June 6
Summer Music Camp 2022
8:30 a.m. to noon daily through June 10 at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Registration online only at www.fbcbrazoria.org/children/music-camp-registration. Call 979-798-2340.
June 7
BCLS Can Help Stem
6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Pirates Lost At Sea
2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
West Columbia Story Time
10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. “Discover Your Ancestors.” Call 979-345-3394.
Tween Scene
4:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
June 8
West Columbia Adult Hoopla & Pressreader
2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. “Discover Your Ancestors.” Call 979-345-3394.
Story Time
11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
June 9
Treasure Hunt With Captain Mark
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive
Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St. Contact Veronica Scott 979-548-1877 or vscott@sweenyhospital.org.
June 10
No-Name BBQ Cook-Off Registration
Event is June 10 and June 11. $100 entry. Categories include Friday Night Feast, fajitas, chicken, ribs and brisket. Kids Que entry $10. Contact Ashley at 979-798-6100 or BrazoriaChamber@brazoriachamber.net.
