The honorable Judge Robert Faickney was born in New York on April 23, 1842, to William R. Faickney and Emily Clarkston Faickney. His father was from Scotland and his mother was English. He also had a younger sister, Mary, and a younger brother, William R. Faickney. The family moved to Brazoria County in 1848 when he was 6 years old.
The Faickney family grew with the births of Edmund and a sister, Emma. Three years prior to his arrival, on Dec. 29, 1845, Texas had officially become the 28th state of the United States of America. Growing up, Faikney would help his father, who owned a copper, tin and sheet iron manufactory in Columbia. It was right next door to the Underwood’s Store and adjacent to Harrison’s Saloon.
Robert Faickney served in the Civil War under the Confederacy at the rank of private with the 13th Infantry Regiment (Texas Volunteers). The regiment was organized during the fall of 1861. The unit contained artillery, cavalry, and infantry companies and was reorganized several times. The men were attached to the Trans-Mississippi Department and served in Texas guarding the coast between Galveston and Matagorda. In April 1864 the regiment contained 18 officers and 334 men. Faickney served the entire duration of the war and was never officially discharged from the Confederate Army.
After the war in 1866, he married Catherine Adriance from Colorado County. She was four years younger, born on Feb. 17, 1846. Her father was a prominent farmer in Colorado County and raised a considerable tobacco crop; sometimes he harvested up to 1,000 pounds. The Faickneys had a son, John C. Faickney, in 1869 and three other children: Kate, Frank and Mary.
Robert, Kate and Mary Faickney were members of the Order of the Eastern Star Angleton Chapter 54.
Robert Faickney studied law and practiced locally and was one of five listed attorneys in the 1903 Directory of Texas Industries. He also worked as a farmer to make ends meet.
Texas ratified its constitution in 1876 which organized the judicial system for the state — creating the need for the Office of the Justice of the Peace. In 1888, Robert was elected Justice of the Peace in Brazoria County’s Precinct 2.
Later he served the Brazoria County government as County Clerk from 1902 until he lost a re-election bid in the 1908 primary to George H. Sweeney, 347 votes to 152.
In addition to the clerk job, Robert worked various other jobs in Columbia, including salesman and tinner. On Dec. 19, 1905, he was appointed as postmaster for West Columbia and served until his death at the age of 76 on April 4, 1919.
Catherine died in 1928 in West Columbia. Their son, John C. Faickney died in 1943. They are all buried at Old Columbia Cemetery in West Columbia.
