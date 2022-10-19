WEST COLUMBIA — Owners of several junk cars and homes will get the rest of the month to clean up their property after the council heard arguments both for and against the time extension.
Since spotting at least seven junk cars at 110 Carver St., along with an accumulation of weeds and trash around that property and four others, council offered a public hearing. A few property owners came to state their cases on the reason for the condition, City Manager Debbie Sutherland said.
“We have had an increase in complaints in code enforcement,” Sutherland said. “I felt like it would be beneficial to bring these to council so both sides could have the opportunity to speak for or against and council to be aware of the issues.”
Two owners asked for an extension, and one of the vehicle owners is connected to one of the homes, Sutherland said.
Other homes cited include the 400 block of Bowie Street, vacant lots on Austin and Jefferson Streets and the 100 block of Washington Street.
“Some of these have out-of-town owners, and others we can’t locate,” Sutherland said.
Although the council approved an extension, many properties have already taken steps to get cleaned up, West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
“Some have already been corrected, but for those who have not been, we gave them until Nov. 1 to take care of the issues,” Kincannon said. “One lady came and was unhappy we gave more time. She wanted it done and the cars gone.”
Some residents understand the city wants to clean up the neighborhood but various hardships prevent it, she said.
“I don’t know the purpose of moving those junk cars on the property, but it is a problem. I read to them the ordinance last night,” Kincannon said Wednesday. “By giving them until November, there is an end date, but it also understands of a person’s situation. Not everyone is going to go away happy, and I understand that. Come Nov. 1, it’s either going to be taken care of by them or by the city.”
The number of violations had council take future action to consider changing the ordinance over junk cars and homes to have staff designated from the code enforcement or police department to handle issues like this if they were to arise again, Kincannon said.
“The other ordinance was about unacceptable vegetation that was abundant on the property,” she said. “What the amendment to the ordinance is, we are going to change the language. We’ll add some other people to the ordinance to take any necessary action that may be directed from time to time. In other words, not just the police department and not just code enforcement but someone they decided to take care of those problems.”
In other business, the council moved forward with a grant application to the Texas Department of Transportation handled by the Goodman Corp., a civil engineering company out of Houston.
“For many years, we’ve had citizens come to us and talk about sidewalks around West Columbia Elementary, but that’s not in our budget,” Kincannon said. “This authorized the Goodman Corp. to apply on our behalf to get a grant that would be 80/20 to put sidewalks around the elementary school to help those children who live around the area get to school safely.”
This is something the city has been working on year after year and hasn’t received it, she said.
The city had an application back in 2019 and did not get funded because the project did not score high enough on the application. The hope is to tweak it and try again, Sutherland said.
When the city last submitted for the grant, Kincannon said the project was an estimated $271,000 for the sidewalk.
“We all know in the last three years prices have increased. So, we don’t know exactly how much it would be now.” Kincannon said. “We would have the 20 percent with a partnership with the county and school district to try to push this over the edge.”
Safety is of utmost importance in the community, and the city will find the money, but she said the first step is to get the grant approved.
Another project the council green-lit was a proposal by Sandy Weems for sidewalks behind city hall.
This is the improvement of the property for the San Jacinto festival, Kincannon said.
“In the last couple of years, the chamber of commerce has used the American Legion property and opened the doors of the civic center for people to go freely,” Kincannon said. “However, low spots in the grass area tend to collect water if it rains. Putting the sidewalk in would broaden the space they would have for event vendors. It would allow pedestrians to go between facilities.”
To keep taxpayers from fitting the bill, West Columbia Chamber of Commerce CEO Chamber CEO LaBonne Casey is writing a grant to make the sidewalk happen, she said.
“It’s not going to cost the city anything,” Kincannon said. “LaBonne has written a grant that she feels confident about, so it would be grant money or donated money, and she also mentioned asking the county for assistance.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.