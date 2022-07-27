Previously I grew great citrus trees. Satsuma, Kumquat, Bloomsweet and Golden Grapefruit, Pong Koa, Katmandarin, Meyer Lemon. I retired and moved to the Wild Peach area outside Brazoria. I planted about a dozen citrus trees and brought a couple dozen seedlings.
Unlike before, my citrus trees began to slowly die. I replanted and they died. I planted them right, did everything else right; they died anyway. The same was happening with some trees I planted at my church.
I finally figured out why. To my memory, this was never discussed in fruit tree growing classes and books I had read. A friend, John Panzarella, pointed me in the right direction. The problem was high salt content in my, and my church’s, well water. Most water wells in Brazoria County, whether shallow or deep, have a high salt content. While some plants tolerate a certain amount of salt, citrus trees do not.
The solution is twofold.
First, Pelletized Gypsum can counteract the salt in the soil. It also helps to break up clay soil. Broadcast it liberally around your citrus trees. Let the next rain soak it in. Repeat if needed.
Second, only water your citrus trees with rainwater. You can start with a couple five-gallon buckets under your roof’s dripline. Be aware of a drowning hazard for little children; you may want to put a screen on top. Buy empty cattle syrup half-barrels at feed stores, or a full-sized barrel. Spend more and get a special made rain-barrel.
Remember to plant a citrus tree in a well-drained, sunny location (or make a raised bed). Plant it a couple inches higher than it was growing in the pot. Water it every day for the first two or three weeks. Never, never touch them with a mower or string-trimmer. Damage the bark and you will seriously damage the tree. Add undyed, hardwood mulch.
Pelletized gypsum and rain-water can revolutionize your citrus.
David is a retired pastor and lives in the Wild Peach area. He is author of “Wit & Wisdom of Pastor Joe Brumbelow” and “Ancient Wine and the Bible.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.