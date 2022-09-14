WEST COLUMBIA — The sixth annual Cruisin’ 4 a Cure Car Show to benefit the American Cancer Society will be Saturday at the Brazos River Brisket House, 11937 S. Highway 35, West Columbia

Last year, the show had 85 entries.

Setup begins at 9:30 a.m., and the event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fee is $20 the day of the event and categories are trucks, 4-by-4s, rat rods, motorcycles, muscle cars and cars.

Winners will be named for first, second and third place in each category as well as best overall show, crowd choice and most club participation.

For information, call Guy Blevins at 281-212-4694 or Allie Blevins at 979-388-3393, or email cruisin4acure@yahoo.com.

