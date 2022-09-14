The 6th annual Cruisin’ 4 a Cure Car Show at the Brazos River Brisket House is set for Saturday, Sept. 17. By SUSAN AVERA HOLT West Brazos Weekly Sep 14, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Guests attend the annual Cruisin’ 4 a Cure Car Show at the Brazos River Brisket House. This year’s event is set for Saturday, Sept. 17. Contributed photo Last year more than 80 vehicles participated in the Cruisin’ 4 a Cure Car Show at the Brazos River Brisket House. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST COLUMBIA — The sixth annual Cruisin’ 4 a Cure Car Show to benefit the American Cancer Society will be Saturday at the Brazos River Brisket House, 11937 S. Highway 35, West ColumbiaLast year, the show had 85 entries.Setup begins at 9:30 a.m., and the event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fee is $20 the day of the event and categories are trucks, 4-by-4s, rat rods, motorcycles, muscle cars and cars.Winners will be named for first, second and third place in each category as well as best overall show, crowd choice and most club participation.For information, call Guy Blevins at 281-212-4694 or Allie Blevins at 979-388-3393, or email cruisin4acure@yahoo.com. 