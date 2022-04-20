WEST COLUMBIA — The San Jacinto Festival made a triumphant return last year after having to take a year off because of the pandemic. The 2022 event will have another triumphant return when West Columbia natives Zach Walthers and Matt Bridges headline the opening night concert.
The singer and drummer for The Zack Walther Band will hit the stage at 8:30 p.m. Friday for a scheduled three-hour show. Their performance follows the opening ceremonies at 7:30 p.m.
Dubbed an “Americana Roots Rock Power Trio,” the band is now based out of New Braunfels and regularly tours Texas.
“Zack and I, what we do is we show up with pride. When we go up there we’re singing our songs about things that we care about — songs about Zack’s kids, our wives, our work, our friendship, the business,” Briggs says on the band’s website. “We have a great fan base, and they come out every week. Right now I’m going to be true to my art and do what I do, and if the people eat it up, that’s great. And if the people don’t, well, I’ll just keep working. That’s what me and Zack have always done.”
Also back in West Columbia are the traditional San Jacinto Festival favorites — the Belle of the Brazos pageants, parade, barbecue cookoff, Trade Days and other attractions.
Much of the activity is based around the West Columbia Civic Center and City Hall at 512 E. Brazos Ave. That includes the Trade Days vendor market from 4 to 7:40 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; The Kid Zone, which will be open around the same times; a car show from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Margarita Jones; a 1K kids run and 5K leaving at 8 a.m. Saturday from Hanson Park; and the parade at 10 a.m. Saturday.
A related event that has been absent the last two years is the West Columbia Rotary Club’s 46th annual Shrimp Boil, Fish Fry and Live Auction. Serving will be between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Sands Weems Memorial Pavilion at the West Columbia American Legion Hall, 219 N. 14th St.
