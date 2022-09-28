SEPT. 28
Senior Citizen Yoga
8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Senior Citizen Yoga
8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Sept. 29
Fish Fry Fundraiser
11:30 a.m. at Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries, 312 W. Bernard St., West Columbia. $12 plates. Call 979-236-3620
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly)
10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Oil Painting Class
9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 monthly for members, $75 non-members. 15 student class size. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
SEPT. 30
An Evening With Amy Bruni
8 to 10 p.m. at The Clarion Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $20. Paranormal investigator will share her experiences. Call 979-230-3658 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Oct. 1
“A Texas Tribute”
7:30 to 10 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazosport Symphony Orchestra presents first concert of the season with special guests Texas Country Reporter hosts Bob and Kelli Phillips providing narration. Original music by David Lovrien and world premiere of “Glorious Texas” written by Ethel Darr Peebles of Dallas. Tickets $50. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Roughneck Blowout 2022
5 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 Bernard St., West Columbia. Food, Music, entertainment, and live/silent auction. info@columbiaheritage.org.
SADDLE SERIES
6 p.m. at Victory Church Arena (old Armadillo Ballroom), 37310 FM 521, Brazoria. Events include figure 8 barrels, cloverleaf barrels, pole bending. Text 979-236-6908 for information.
Friends Of The River Annual Fundraiser
6 p.m. at FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510-B, Brazoria. $20 pre sale or $25 at the door boarding pass for a fantasy adventure aboard a fantasy ship. Live auction, food, and fun. Call Brett 713-206-5899.
Hoggtober Fest
Noon to 9 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Admission is $5; kids 5 and under free. Food trucks, beer; $4 per ticket for 21 and over, games, and vendors. Call 979-345-4656.
SWING FOR A CURE
Annual tournament to support Brazoria County women to get mammograms and post care at West Brazos Golf Center, 4199 CR 507 in Brazoria. Sponsored by Phillips 66. Contact Phyllis Stedman at 979-798-4653 or psteadman60@hotmail.com.
OCT. 2
FISH FRY
After 8:30 and 11 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762 in Brazoria. Dine in or take out, $12 fish or $5 Vietnamese sandwiches. Call 979-798-2288 or email stjoseph@brazoriainet.com.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
4 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Clay St. in West Columbia. Annual blessing of pets, farm and show animals. Pet and owner photo booth, lemonade stand benefitting local pound. Free hot dogs. Call 979-345-3456.
OCT. 6
If It Looks Like A Barn
6 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Program: “Archaeology and Interpreting The Past at the Levi Jordan Plantation.” Call 979-864-1208.
OCT. 7
RIVER’S END VFD 24TH FISHING TOURNEY
Fishing 12:01 a.m. Oct. 7 through 2 p.m. Oct. 9, with weightr station and other activities at River’s End Fire Department Station 1, 12070 FM 2918. Daily mini tournaments: Friday, speckled trout; Saturdaym redfish, Sunday; flounder. Serving brisket 11 a.m. until sold out Saturday. Silent auction 11 a.m. Saturday to 2:30 p.m. Sunday; live auction, prizes, plaques, raffle drawings 2 p.m. Sunday. Registration: 16 and younger $25, adults $45. All proceeds benefit fire department. Registration information at www.revfd.com, 979-418-7007 or 979-235-0010.
OCT. 8
SHS CHEER GOLF TOURNEY
8 a.m. tee off at Rio Colorado Golf Course, 7320 FM 2668, Bay City. $100 per golfer (teams of four) includes greens fees, golf cart, range balls, lunch and prizes. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, mulligans, fun hole, challenges/prizes. 10 percent of proceeds benefit Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization. Tourney benefits Sweeny High School Cheer. Inclement weather date is Oct. 15. Contact Steffany Smith: steffanysmith76@gmail.com or 979-482-0038
CAMP KARANKAWA VOLUNTEER WORK DAY
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. volunteers welcome every first Saturday to clean up the camp. Event sponsored by Bay Area Council Boy Scouts of America, 3249 FM 1459, Sweeny. Contact Camp Ranger DK Hopwood at donald.hopwood@scouting.org.
BUNCO OES BENEFIT
2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Masonic Lodge, 311 W. Jackson St., West Columbia. Fundraiser for West Columbia Order of the Eastern Star. $20 per player. Call 979-418-3030 or 979-549-6302.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.