Practice drum pad donation

BRAZORIA — A West Columbia entrepreneur donated 14 orchestral practice pads to the West Brazos Junior High band program.
Bill Olson, whose company is Drumslinger Percussion, makes custom practice pads for people all over the world. Olson said he usually donates to one school a year and decided to give to his hometown this time. He approached Columbia-Brazoria ISD Director of Bands Samuel Hackett about making a donation.
“It’s a very special gift,” Hackett said. “Drumslinger is a privately owned company and makes these for people all over the world. This guy is probably the best of the best of making them sound like a real drum without them being too loud.”
The C-BISD band program has doubled in the past five years, he said. More than 300 students are in the program at West Brazos Junior High; 35 of them are percussionists.
“Last spring, we did our first ever percussion concert with sixth through 12th grade,” Hackett said. “He came to the concert and gifted us a teacher practice pad. Then he asked me if I wanted a class set. He made a class set for us. At all times, he has over 500 standing orders. He’s a busy man.”
The band program will have a Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the West Brazos Junior High gym, 111 Roustabout Drive in Brazoria.
