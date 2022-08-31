The line was long at the coffee trucks before professional development Aug. 11 at West Brazos Junior High. Here teachers and Superintendent Steve Galloway wait for a gourmet coffee at Jitterbomb Coffee Company.
Teachers line up at Jalie B’s On the Go food truck Thursday, Aug. 11. C-BISD teachers were treated to food trucks all day during the professional development day.
C-BISD teachers order from the Happy Weenie Hut food truck during professional development
Area businesses sponsored food trucks, including KenJo’s Barbecue to feed the teachers Aug. 11 during C-BISD’s professional development at West Brazos Junior High.
Food trucks, including Hellkatt’s Kitchen were brought in to West Brazos Junior High on Aug. 11 during CBISD’s professional development.
CBISD teachers enjoyed gourmet sodas and sweets from Lucy’s Sips + Sweets during professional development.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD staff enjoyed back-to-school training a bit more this August at Mini Academies, and they were treated to free food and drinks at food trucks sponsored by area businesses.
“Mini Academies was a professional learning conference for our district. Not only did teachers sign up for classes to take, but they had fun just like we want for our students. There were games, coloring stations, a photo booth, snack spots, and we had food trucks throughout the day,” said Laura Jeffery, the district’s director of Human Resources and Public Relations.
The day started with Rob’s Mini-Donuts and Jitterbomb Coffee Company trucks. More trucks showed up for lunch, including Kenjo’s BBQ, Happy Weenie Hut, Lucy’s Sips + Sweets, Jalie B’s, HellKatt’s Kitchen and Taco El Guero. Afternoon snack breaks were provided by New Orleans Style Sno-balls.
Sponsors included Southern Services, Freeport LNG, Top Coat Fabrication, Bailes Real Estate, Gotcher Dental and West Columbia Walmart.
The professional development day took place Aug. 11 and was centered around West Brazos Junior High in Brazoria.
