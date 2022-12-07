Archery, catapults, knights and sword fights won the day in Brazoria during the Master’s Academy of Fine Arts mini-Renaissance activities.
The festivities were the culmination of 25 weeks of study about the Renaissance time period for homeschool students enrolled in the MAFA. Director Margaret Baugh said the event was a fun way to experience what a festival would have looked like.
Students practiced archery from their teachers who are certified in the sport through Texas Parks & Wildlife.
They also listened to period music, practiced sword fighting and puzzled out a castle maze.
MAFA is a fine arts program for homeschoolers and meets each Thursday at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Seven teachers and six aides are in charge of about 80 students currently enrolled in the course. MAFA takes students as young as four and as old as 18. Baugh said the return rate was 90 percent last year, and the nonprofit has had a waiting list for the past two years.
The program cycles through seven time periods. This year students are studying the Middle Ages, a period in European history from the collapse of Roman civilization in the fifth century to the Renaissance in the 15th century. MAFA immerses students in the time period with units on music, dance, drama, art and literature, and, of course, history. The unit is hands-on meaning students play music on dulcimers and ukuleles, act out plays and practice skills like archery.
Melissa Longbotham-Ebner has three children enrolled in MAFA. She chose the program because it’s a Christian-based curriculum and is rich in hands-on activities.
“Home schoolers have a stigma of staying home all the time, but there’s always enrichment and learning,” she said.
