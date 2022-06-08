June 8
Adult Hoopla & Pressreader
2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Story Time
11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
June 9
Treasure Hunt With Captain Mark
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood Drive
Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St. Contact Veronica Scott 979-548-1877 or vscott@sweenyhospital.org.
Youth Shakespeare Workshop
9 to 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Association, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-shakespeare-workshop-ages-9-13-tickets-342375282687. Call 979-297-1570.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly)
10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Reptiles with Ms. Ruby
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
June 10
Brazoria Chamber No-Name BBQ Cook-Off
$100 entry. Categories include Friday Night Feast, fajitas, chicken, ribs and brisket. Kids Que entry $10. Judging on Saturday. Contact Ashley at 979-798-6100 or BrazoriaChamber@brazoriachamber.net.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program designed to meet people’s spiritual, physical and emotional needs through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
June 11
Sweeny Family Movie Night
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Trash Mash River Cleanup
8 a.m. to noon at Salt Water Dam above Highway 35 west of West Columbia to River’s End near the Intracoastal Waterway. Hot dog social to follow at Community Center, 20450 CR 510B, Brazoria. Contact Justin Hillis at 713-373-1253 or www.sanbernarddriver.com.
June 14
Flag Day Celebration
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. $10 lunch and table sponsorship available. Contact: Tammy 979-849-6443 or tammy@angletonchamber.org.
Planetarium Show
7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Dark Matter Mystery.” What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
June 16
Free Farmers Market
8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Railroads, Canals and Rivers
6 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Free. Paul Pedisich will explore the evolution of transportation in Brazoria County from the 1830s to 1860s, including the role of money, politics and labor. Call 979-864-1208.
June 17
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program designed to meet people’s spiritual, physical and emotional needs through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
June 18
Father-Daughter/Mother-Son Dance
6 to 8:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. $20 first couple, $5 each additional person. Free photo opportunity and snacks for purchase. Music by DJ Herman Medina. Sponsored by Sweeny Lions Club. Tickets for sale in advance and at the door. Call Michelle Medina at 979-481-7160.
