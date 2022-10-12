Drivers are doing a double take when they pass the West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and Auxiliary at the corner of Highway 35 and FM 1459. The formerly nondescript building sports two murals now, painted by local artist Lorenzo Macias.
“It’s really caught a lot of people’s attention and given us better exposure,” said Eddie Chambliss, the VFW’s service officer.
The VFW membership and auxiliary came up with the design, Macias gave the veterans a good deal, and the painting began in mid-September. He was amazed watching Macias paint, Chambliss said.
“Watching him doing it was awesome,” he said. “He used an overhead projector to put it up there and outlined it in black paint and then he started painting. It was amazing.”
Macias is a night owl and said painting at night is easier without people around and the air is cooler.
“It was a cool mural, silhouette of the soldiers. They were pretty astonished when they saw it up on the wall,” he said. “My grandfather fought in the Korean War. He passed away when I was 12- ears old. I thought about him as I was painting.”
He doesn’t typically sign his artwork, Macias said. He hopes that if someone is interested in the painting, they will go inside and speak to the building’s owner about it.
“That may turn into a customer for them. A lot of the work that I do around the county, I don’t advertise,” he said. Macias can be found painting cool colors in Brazoria at Shaka Shack, and he recently painted Mom’s Liquor Store in Freeport.
However, even he was amazed at the excitement generated by the pictures of the VFW murals. Macias said more than 7,000 people liked, shared or clicked and commented on the post.
