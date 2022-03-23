This story is reprinted from the March 12-13 edition of The Facts.
SWEENY — When he takes his seat next month, new Sweeny ISD superintendent Daniel Fuller will have his first 90 days planned out and is “eager” to get going.
Since being named the district’s lone finalist Feb. 28, Fuller will officially take on his new role April 1 with a game plan in place, he said.
“Being named the lone finalist for Sweeny ISD means a lot to our family,” Fuller said. “We’re excited to become part of a community that aligns to our values of faith, family and service. Upon my arrival, I am eager to begin meeting and building relationships with faculty, staff and the community.”
The first 30 days will be to familiarize himself with the district and the people. He plans to have an open door to hear what people believe are the needs of the district, he said.
Days 30 through 60 are to look at procedures and how things piece together and define opportunities that arrive. By day 90, he should have a good idea about what Sweeny ISD needs to improve and what adjustments could make the district better, Fuller said.
“I think the first thing is making the introductions necessary to the administrative team, to learn a lot of information that’s going to be debriefed to me from each of the different categories from the administration,” Fuller said. “I’m sure there is going to be a list of items pending upon my arrival. Those are the things I’ll address most quickly.”
After his first few days, Fuller wants to ensure that what the school does well is continued and grown from there, he said.
“My philosophy includes that all students are capable of learning, continuous improvement is non-negotiable, collaboration is vital toward future success, leadership is a life-long pursuit of service, and investments in human capital and relationships pay dividends through synergy,” he said.
Fuller comes from Stockdale ISD, which is a class 3A school in Wilson County near San Antonio with roughly 800 students, about half of which are minorities, according to the Texas Education Agency.
A native of West Texas, Fuller earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Texas-Permian Basin. After three years as a high school math teacher in Midland, he spent three years as an assistant principal with Ector County ISD in Odessa. He joined Waelder ISD in Gonzales County as the middle school principal in 2014 before ascending to superintendent of the Class 1A district a year later.
“I believe that my prior experiences in rural school districts have adequately prepared me with the tools necessary to continue with success with Sweeny ISD and to continually improve on opportunities as they arrive,” Fuller said. “Most notably my family is excited to live in a city with pride and become part of the journey to make Sweeny ISD the district of choice in the area while empowering all students and staff to maximize their potential.”
Academics is another area Fuller plans to focus on, he said.
“I feel it is important that the vision of the school board is to be the district of choice in the area. So what I’m going to hone in on would be looking at 42 different indicators academically in comparison to the district vs. the region,” Fuller said.
Additionally, Fuller will bring knowledge of bonds and constructions, he said.
“Knowledge and understanding the bond and construction process are important,” Fuller said. “I know Sweeny is in the finishing stages of a bond, so that knowledge will be helpful. I’ve been in a 1A school that required improvements by the TEA, and we had to make progress to get out of that cycle and we were able to do that within one year.”
Fuller believes his only challenge upon arrival will be a learning curve of being brand new to the area and learning and navigating relationships of the administration, he said.
“I’m excited,” Board President Earl Mathis said. “He is coming in with previous experience with two smaller districts. That is one of the things we surveyed with all of our employees and community members, and all of them wanted someone with a hometown feel. With Fuller, he is coming out of Stockdale and he’s a hometown guy with a small-town feel. He’s looking for a church family; he’s grounded.”
