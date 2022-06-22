Juanita Griffin just knew the author was writing about Sweeny when she read “Wilde Type” by HK Jacobs.
“She doesn’t write ‘Sweeny Baptist Church,’ but I grew up in that church. You know that’s what it is,” Griffin said.
“She talks about the ladies preparing lunch and about how much mayonnaise they are putting in the dishes. I can relate,” Griffin said with a chuckle.
Griffin read all three of Jacobs’ books on her Kindle: “Wilde Type,” “Becoming Wilde” and the latest, “Ever Wilde.” Even more exciting than reading about her hometown in a work of fiction was meeting the author at a book launch in West Columbia in 2021.
Griffin made plans to see her again Thursday, June 15, to launch “Ever Wilde” at Madeline’s Boutique in West Columbia. The event was canceled due to illness, but it will be rescheduled.
The author Griffin is so keen on is Sweeny native Heather Chandler, who writes under the pen name, HK Jacobs. She graduated Sweeny High School in 1996, moved on to Texas A&M and then Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Now she is a pediatric critical care physician in Atlanta. Her education and training required extensive travel to exotic locations such as Botswana, Haiti and Mongolia, but her travels stopped when the pandemic hit.
Jacobs turned to writing as an escape after arduous rounds at the hospital, staying up late reading medical journals and trying to learn about COVID-19. She is also married and the mother of two young boys. When does she have to time to write?
“These books got written 15 minutes at a time — whenever I could snatch a few moments to myself,” she said. “I think of scenes during the day and write at night after the kids go to bed.”
Jacobs’ books follow Alex Wilde, a pediatric ICU doctor who travels the world saving lives.
“I missed traveling and seeing all these places I’d been before,” Jacobs said. “I used a lot of elements of me in her (Alex). She is me, but she’s a version of me. She does my job, and I have her in all the places I’ve traveled.”
The newest book, which came out in May, is “Ever Wilde.” The last installment in the Wilde series is an adventure story and takes Alex back to her hometown, Cole’s Church, a.k.a. Sweeny.
“The third book is probably my favorite of the three,” she said. “The backstory is the summer when Alex was 17, in her small town.”
Even the cover photo was taken near Sweeny at a friend’s property.
“I thought I would write one book and check it off my bucket list, but I fell in love with it,” Jacobs said. “I find my brain naturally wanting to craft scenes and dialogue, develop characters. It’s a really fun way to spend a Saturday night, honestly. When you’re the author, you can make anything happen.”
Find out more about the Wilde series at www.hkjacobs.com.
