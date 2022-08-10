Columbia-Brazoria ISD students are picking up schedules, meeting their teachers and attending club and sport practices. New faces will greet them everywhere they go.
Laura Jeffery, CBISD director of Human Resources and Public Relations, said the district is orienting 45 new teachers to its district, among almost 60 new employees. Jeffery said CBISD has filled every teacher position.
Teachers were back on campus Aug. 8. The next day, Columbia United Methodist Church hosted its annual new teacher luncheon.
Retired CBISD employee and Columbia United Methodist member Dee Ann Ogburn is in charge of the annual event.
“We welcome them to our community,” she said. “We’ll basically have some door prizes and give them a taste of our church and our community. We have a lot of retired teachers and school district people who come and help us. We’ve been doing this for more than 25 years. The only year we didn’t do it was during COVID.”
The West Columbia and Brazoria chambers of commerce pooled their resources to provide gift bags to all 45 new teachers.
LaBonne Casey, president and CEO of the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said, “The Brazoria and WC chambers have partnered again this year to make sure they receive gifts that are useful and needed. A Sonic gift card is needed. The chamber is thrilled with the opportunity to introduce the community to the new CBISD teachers.”
Every day is full of activities preparing for the first day of school Aug. 18. First Baptist Church in Brazoria is hosting a luncheon for all 469 CBISD employees Aug. 10. The following day, teachers will be attending professional development mini academies at West Brazos Junior High. Jeffery said there is plenty of fun in the mix including games, prizes, photo booths and food trucks. Convocation is set for Friday at Brazoria First Assembly church. Motivational speaker Gerry Brooks will deliver the keynote address. Brooks is an elementary school principal and lives in Kentucky.
As of Aug. 4, the district is in need of six bus drivers, three custodians and two food service positions. Starting pay for bus drivers was increased to $20 an hour. For information, visit cbsid.com or call 979-799-1700.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.