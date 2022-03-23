MARCH 23
United Way of Brazoria County VITA Program
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Drive, Suite 1020, Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low-to-moderate income taxpayers of all ages. Bring social security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents including 2019 and 2020 tax returns. Call 979-849-9402 for an appointment.
MARCH 24
Back to Our Roots Sweeny Chamber Gala
6 p.m. Cowboy Cocktail Hour, 7 p.m. dinner at River Rendezview at Dido’s Restaurant, 2922 CR 519, Brazoria. Live and silent auction.
MARCH 25
Riverside Smoke Off
5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday at Riverside Park, 7330 FM 2668, Bay City. Brisket, pork ribs, chicken, sauce, beans, chef’s choice and Dutch Oven-Sweet. Call 979-323-1660 or 979-245-0340.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally though prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
MARCH 26
Spring Plant Sale
9 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Environmental Education Station, 582 CR 443, off Hospital Road, Angleton. Brazoria County Master Gardeners sale with heirloom plants, Texas native and adapted plants and summer vegetables. Check or credit only; no cash. Call 979-864-1558 or visit txmg.org/brazoria.
MARCH 27
Blood Drive
10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria. Contact Chrystal at 979-798-2340 or cpierce_rdh@yahoo.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
March 29
AARP Tax-Aide
Noon to 4 p.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2019 and 2020 tax returns. Call 979-341-9322.
APRIL 1
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally though prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
APRIL 2
A Night at the Museum
7 to 9 p.m. at Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos St., West Columbia. $10 per person. Hear local and state history, art exhibit, silent auction and more. Call 979-345-6125.
April 5
AARP Tax-Aide
Noon to 4 p.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2019 and 2020 tax returns. Call 979-341-9322.
Celebrate Recovery
5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
April 12
AARP Tax-Aide
Noon to 4 p.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Free. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with an emphasis on those 60 and older. AARP membership not required. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the return, photo ID and all relevant tax documents, including 2019 and 2020 tax returns. Call 979-341-9322.
