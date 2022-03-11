BRAZORIA — Shaka Shack Daiquiris will be in a different location than originally planned, but after City Council approved their permit for on-premise service, the beverage business will soon be coming to Brazoria.
Shaka Shack is co-owned by Eddie Vickers and Mikey Svoboda. They already open a location in Clute and wanted to expand to a West of the Brazos site since Vickers lives there, Vicklers said.
“I wanted to put one in Brazoria because it’s my home town,” he said. “I wanted to do something to help the city out, and bringing it to Brazoria will increase city taxes for them. They will get more revenue off of us.”
The business will be located on the site of the current TJ Miller Auto Sales at 310 E. San Bernard St. The partners had looked into opening it at 407 E. San Bernard St. but ran into issued with the lease.
It will be a few months before Shaka Shack Daiquiris opens for business. The building in which it will be housed is under construction in another state and has to be shipped to Brazoria.
“We’re looking to get set up give or take four months,” he said. “Right now what we’re waiting on is our building to come in, and once it gets here from Wyoming, we can start construction on the inside.”
Brazoria is happy to have the new business, Councilman Gary Kersh said.
“It’s going to be a daiquiri shack you can drive through,” Kersh said. “I think they use wine, and we had to approve a liquor license. It’s a new business, so it will be a new building, so we’ll have inventory taxes on it and the equipment.”
Because sales tax revenue from liquor sales is big, it will be good for the city, Kersh said. Just bringing in new business to Brazoria is always a good thing, the councilman said.
Shaka Shack will offer something Brazoria is lacking right now.
“We do everything Starbucks does. We also have frappes and lattes and cold and hot coffee,” Vickers said. “We will also be having sno-cones and all kinds of treats, like Italian ice, and all of our daiquiris are to-go and made out of real fruit.”
It took some time for everything to come together for the Brazoria Shaka Shack, but Vickers is happy it has.
“We were looking for about a year getting it figured out and starting the other one up,” Vickers said. “We got together with the city and council to help us out a lot. I take my hat off to all of the city council members, and all of them, I’m very thankful they’re letting us there.”
