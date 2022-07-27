WB Weekly letter Jul 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save My brother, Sandy Weems, is a remarkable man. Little did I know that when we were younger.Tracy Gupton wrote an article about him is a recent publication of this newspaper. I’m so proud of this brother! Our mother was always proud of him, knowing something that I did not.Thank you, Tracy, for such a marvelous telling of his life. Believe it or not, there is more to tell! Maybe you can visit with him again.Beth Weems, Dallas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWatt answers Brazosport High School teacher's Hail MaryDaughter finds purpose sharing drunken driving tragedyMurder probe leads to felony drug chargesMonkeypox shows up in Brazoria CountyClute fire leaves house with "extensive" damageExpos Organization keeps local baseball talent in Brazoria CountyMultiple departments fight LJ house fireCarter returns homeOdom following his father's pathLady Dog returns home to Sweeny Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBrazoria is unable to keep up with repairs, issues boil water notice (2)Jones Creek home goes up in smoke (2)LJ takes a closer look at 22/23 fiscal budget increases (1)Tommy Holcomb (1)Watt answers Brazosport High School teacher's Hail Mary (1)Jarryd-Lowry (1)MICHAEL MORRIS: Heinous crime shouldn't be politicized (1)Alan Blaine Slaughter (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News 3rd man charged with murder in LJ shooting Locals line up hoping to be instant multimillionaires Industry leaders update residents about future goals Relay squads lead Lake Jackson at state swim meet Miksch finishes strong for West Brazos Back-to-school giveaways can help families in need THE SCOOP: Without further ado, new businesses coming online Alvarado goes the distance Online Poll More than 90% of delegates to the Texas Republican Party state convention approved a plank calling on the Texas Republican Party to place a measure on the 2023 ballot asking voters whether the state should reassert its status as an independent republic. Do you agree? You voted: I'm a Republican and believe Texas SHOULD vote for secession. I'm a Republican and believe Texas SHOULD NOT vote for secession. I'm a Democrat and believe Texas SHOULD vote for secession. I'm a Democrat and believe Texas SHOULD NOT vote for secession. I believe the whole succession question is ridiculous I have no opinion on Texas secession Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Amended Notice Cause No Cause No 118063-CV Trevino,Ezelle,Fields, + 4 Public Auction - Aug BID Notice of Application-Pinto Energy Gamma-Alvin Elementary Notice of Public Hearing -to all Tax Texas Gulf Bank Hiring Deposit Operations Assoc Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.