My brother, Sandy Weems, is a remarkable man. Little did I know that when we were younger.

Tracy Gupton wrote an article about him is a recent publication of this newspaper. I’m so proud of this brother! Our mother was always proud of him, knowing something that I did not.

Thank you, Tracy, for such a marvelous telling of his life. Believe it or not, there is more to tell! Maybe you can visit with him again.

Beth Weems, Dallas

