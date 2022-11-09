Flags, streamers salutes and parades will be the order of the day as Brazoria County celebrates Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. This year, the 24th annual Veteran’s Day parade will be held in Sweeny and is hosted by the West Brazos Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8551.
John Jasso Sr., founder of the parade, said the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will lead the procession. Jasso himself is a veteran. He served in Vietnam from Sept. 1974 to 1980 in the U.S. Navy.
Jasso is amazed at how big the event has become since 1998.
“Each city has hosted the parade multiple times,” he said. “I think the Lord is happy with it. Each and every year about this time, I start praying for good weather. We’ve been very fortunate.”
Glenn James, commander of the West Brazos VFW Post 8551, served in the US Navy on the USS Providence in Vietnam. James and his wife, Donna, have been involved with the parade steering committee for about 20 years.
Donna James said the post auxiliary will be up early Friday to cook a come-and-go breakfast for all veterans and active-duty personnel from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the post at Highway 35 and FM 1459. The Sweeny varsity football team will be serving.
Afterward, the parade lineup begins at Gazebo Park on FM 524. The parade begins at 11 a.m., goes down Main Street and ends at Bulldog Stadium at Sweeny High School, where a formal program starts at 1 p.m.
Parade volunteer of 24 years, Neal Bess, said the grand marshal this year will be “something special.” The parade will have two grand marshals — brothers from Old Ocean Bill Jennings, 92, and Carl Jennings, 89, who will be feted as the area’s oldest veterans from World War II.
All county junior ROTC programs and the Brazoria County Cavalry also will participate in the parade, Jasso said.
The cavalry invites all veterans to enter its drawing. Tickets will be available at the cavalry table at the entrance to the stadium. The drawing for a prize will be held during the program.
Donna James said the VFW is pleased the residents of Sweeny are so involved in the festivities. With one week of planning still to go, that the following organizations all have pledged support: City of Sweeny, Sweeny Economic Development Corp., Sweeny Police Dept., Sweeny Chamber of Commerce, Sweeny Community Hospital, Sweeny ISD and numerous businesses including ConocoPhillips, Chevron Phillips, BASF and Dow Chemical.
Beyond the official county parade, West of the Brazos communities are offering plentiful other events for veterans.
Friday
VETERANS DAY BREAKFAST
7 to 9 a.m. at Columbia Christian Seniors Citizen Center, 629 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. For veterans and active-duty personnel. Call 979-345-5955.
VETERANS DAY BREAKFAST
7 to 9:30 a.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 7011 FM 1459 in Sweeny. Call 979-345-4409.
VETERANS DAY PROGRAM
9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School,709 N. Sycamore, Sweeny. Fourth graders will perform in the cafeteria to honor veterans and those on active duty. T-shirt sales benefit VOW 22 and Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County. Public welcome. Call 979-491-8300.
VETERANS DAY PROGRAM
5 p.m. at 219 Veterans Memorial Park Drive, West Columbia. 979-345-3921
VETFEST 2022
6:30 p.m. at The Warrior Refuge, 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Cookoff; showing new “Top Gun” movie. Contact Ariel Lara at 979-529-6855 or ariel@thewarriorsrefugeus.
SATURDAY
VETFEST 2022
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. third annual fundraiser for The Warriors Refuge, 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. Car and bike show, bike run, public barbecue, live auction, kids’ activities, vendors, 8 p.m. live music by Jackson Avenue. 979-529-6855.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.