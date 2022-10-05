Because of his giving nature, Jerry Gore of West Columbia was honored as Citizen of the Year by The Facts in September. After natural disasters in Louisiana and Kentucky, he saw people desperate for help so he asked his friends and neighbors for donations. Then he drove truckloads of goods to those stricken areas.
This week he’s taking up money and supplies for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida.
The central section of the Sunshine State took the brunt of high-end, Category 4 Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28-29. Millions lost power, bridges collapsed, roads washed away and numerous counties were declared disaster areas.
Gore has a heart for people who live in small towns. West Columbia has endured several flooding events and hurricanes in the recent past.
“We generally go to small towns that need help, because, as you know, the small towns don’t get any help when stuff like this happens,” Gore said.
The public is asked to help Gore help Florida by donating the following:
money
tarps
generators
non-perishable food
pet food
flashlights
portable propane stoves
He is taking donations through noon Friday, Oct. 7, at two locations: Farmers Insurance, 108 W. Myrtle St., Angleton and Iglesia Centro Cristiano, 114 S. Columbia Drive, West Columbia.
“It takes a lot of money to do this because we have to rent a U-Haul truck, and they’re not cheap,” he said. “We may have to rent two of them. It depends on how much we get.”
Gore and his family will load up a rented U-Haul truck and take turns driving straight through to Florida. Once there, he said they will drive until they find a small town that hasn’t been helped yet.
“A lot of times we hook up with a small church,” he said. “So we will set up in a parking lot. We never ever will just drop stuff off and leave. The better part is to sit there and hand stuff out ourselves.”
Have questions or want to help? Call Gore at 979-331-4756.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.