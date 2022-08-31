The food safety net west of the Brazos River is like a patchwork quilt, lovingly stitched together. Churches usually step up to feed the hungry with oversized closets dedicated to storing canned goods and pastas. Volunteers load up bags of groceries for a few hours a day each week. Clubs hold food drives and stock up those same pantries.
Tracy Williams at First Presbyterian in Brazoria and church volunteers keep a well-stocked food pantry inside that is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and a smaller one outside the building that is available to anyone anytime. The Blessing Box is restocked with breakfast bars and fruit.
“The homeless come by and take things from the box,” she said. “There’s a homeless camp on the other side of the railroad tracks.”
First Baptist Church-Brazoria Pastor Greg Smith said people call the church because they have needs and a lot of times that need is food.
“One thing we can do is food. We can focus on that. Maybe we can’t pay your rent this month, but we can help with food. Everybody understands that everybody has to eat,” he said.
Smith said in 2018 pastors west of the Brazos met to brainstorm a better way to help more people in need of food. They contacted Brazosport Cares, and the food truck idea was initiated in September 2019.
A Houston Food Bank partner agency, Brazosport Cares sponsors the food trucks to distribute 10,000 to 15,000 pounds of fresh and healthy food options at Free Farmers Markets in Brazoria and Sweeny. Representatives from local social service agencies, such as the Houston-Galveston Area Council and the Catholic Charities Disaster Case Management program, attended the markets also.
The second Thursday of each month, between 200 and 250 families drive to First Baptist-Brazoria for free food. The grocery giveaway is from 8 to 10 a.m. The third Thursday of each month from 8 to 10 a.m., about the same number of families drive to First Baptist-Sweeny for its distribution.
Smith said the effort relies on volunteers from several churches who unload the truck and split the bulk groceries into sacks for individuals and families.
In the beginning, pre-COVID, “people would come in to the building, sign up and then carry food out,” he said.
A few months later, the pandemic hit. The Free Farmers Markets were heavily used and the churches switched to drive-thru grocery delivery. First Baptist-Sweeny Pastor Warren Rayburn said the Sweeny market ramped up to every other week in the summer of 2020. The pandemic has waned, but the need for food has not.
“It’s pretty chaotic on that day,” Smith said. “We’ve already got people lining up in the parking lot before 6 a.m. There may be three families in a car. Maybe three moms ride over here together.”
He said the event requires a lot of coordination and some logistical planning as the food on the truck arrives in bulk. The crates must be unloaded and readied for delivery.
“We have people go car to car and do a sign up for Brazosport Cares,” Smith said. “We really need probably 10 to 20 volunteers at the minimum. For example, they divide a box of carrots into bags ready to go into cars, direct traffic, put food into cars. It’s a pretty big operation.”
Michele Walling, Brazosport Cares senior manager for operations and programs, said the Free Farmers Market program is ongoing in Brazoria and Sweeny, and the need is great.
“I can tell you what is different about Sweeny and Brazoria — the need there is always 200 families or more. That’s different than the other places we go,” Walling said.
“I can bank on 150 to 200 cars come through our drive-through set up,” Rayburn said. “We usually run through most of the food that’s given to us.”
This month the food truck coincided with the first day of school for Sweeny ISD. The line was just as long as ever.
“Today? School started back today. We had 170 cars that came through,” the pastor said.
Rayburn said hunger is just one need he witnesses among the people who come for groceries each month.
“There’s so many people who have obvious health issues, physical disabilities, even just transportation,” he said. “We had somebody today who broke down in our parking lot while waiting. We have phone calls asking if we can bring them food because they don’t have transportation.”
Rayburn said the Free Farmers Market food trucks line up perfectly with the church’s values.
“This is available to anybody. It makes it easy for us to put out the word. The whole reason we came up with this is because of hearing about the needs of people in our area. What’s a few hours a month? We’re trying to play our part,” he said.
