Editor’s note: This story is reprinted form the June 4-5 edition of The Facts.
It is the end of an era for Wild Peach Elementary pre-kindergarten teacher David Raymond as he takes off his teaching cap and returns to full-time clowning around.
Raymond, more recognizable around the county as alter ego Sweet Potato the Clown retired from Columbia-Brazoria ISD at the end of the school year after 13 years in the classroom.
He began his teaching career at Barrow Elementary in Brazoria, where he taught first grade for one year. He transferred to Wild Peach Elementary and taught pre-kindergarten, the grade level he’s most passionate about teaching.
“Pre-k, from what my wife says, is actually about my age. I’m mentally about that age so it works out good,” Raymond said.
Raymond got into the teaching profession later in his life. He earned a degree from Texas A&M in 1989, and he obtained his alternative certification after performing as Sweet Potato full-time for 14 years.
“I’m just the type of person that likes to do something for a little while and then I get bored so I move on to the next career. I’ve done many different jobs during my lifetime,” Raymond said.
With teaching, Raymond found that each year was fresh, which is why his career in education has fulfilled him for so long.
“I’m old! Very old. It’s a good time to retire because of just age,” Raymond said. “It’s just a good time because I’ve done this and I’ve done it well. I’ve been the teacher of the year twice. Right now, I coach other teachers along with teaching my class and also run the STEM lab for the school, and it’s just something where it’s time for a little bit of change just to mix it up, something else to play with.”
Although Raymond is retiring, he’s still interested in pursuing new jobs that fill other interests. He’s also considering returning to his clown business in a full-time capacity. He’s thought of adding amenities to his business that would include providing moonwalks and waterslides with his clown services.
“If it’s not fun, I don’t want to do it,” Raymond said.
Sweet Potato’s personality pops out in the classroom, but Raymond has reserved his clown persona to come out only once each school year, he said. In his role as an educator, he’s motivated to instill a love of learning.
“I would like to bring the love of school and education and learning to my students. And if I can make little scientists and little engineers, they’ll already have it instilled, the love of learning,” he said.
Raymond hopes the kids, when asked what they learned the most, starts their response with “in pre-k” because it’s where they learned to love learning and it was nonstop different activities.
Many of his former students will return to campus to read to his students and volunteer just to be in the presence of his class again.
“To me, the best thing about teaching is reaching the kids that don’t always get reached,” Raymond said.
Raymond had difficulties in the classroom as a kid because he had ADHD and dyslexia, he said. It’s one of the reasons he started teaching. He wanted to be able to reach the kids that often get overlooked or lost in the system.
His greatest joy is to see an impact on those kids.
“Teaching love, teaching forgiveness and trying to get them where they also communicate and love each other, and at the same time having the philosophy of doing the best we can,” Raymond said. “I do my best and they see me and when the day is done a lot of times I go home and go back to sleep. I’m high energy and I give everything I’ve got and I want my kids to do the same.”
They laugh, they play, they learn, and they should be having a great time, he said.
“My wife is really looking forward to relaxing. I’m not really one to do that,” Raymond said. “I’d like to spend more time having fun and I’ve always been blessed to have jobs and supervisors where I can usually have fun.”
Whatever the future holds, Raymond is sure he’ll continue his work with kids.
“That is my passion,” he said.
He’d also like to volunteer some of his time to coach other teachers at the school or help them in other aspects, such as with science projects, Raymond said. He would love to continue his little chicks and gardening programs.
“I love each and every one of you and make sure you take time every day to laugh and to love,” Raymond said as his parting words to the Wild Peach Elementary students and staff.
