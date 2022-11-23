Nov. 23
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
NOV. 24
THANKSGIVING AT KENJO’S
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kenjo’s Barbecue. 200 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Feeding people in need. 979-798-4227.
NOV. 25
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast
7 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. dinner served Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” Purchase $100 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
NOV. 26
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Small Business Saturday shopping hours, 10 a.m. to noon, free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Well’s Florist, Nursery and Landscape Co., 18932 Highway 35, Sweeny.
SHOP SMALL SATURDAY
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Special holiday shopping event at the Turquoise Saddle and Back Road Beauties, 502 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Call 979-345-5045.
GIVING TREE STROLL
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. View decorated Christmas trees in the Columbia Rosenwald School. The donated trees will be given to foster families by Gulf Coast CASA. Behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. 979-345-3921
Nov. 27
GIVING TREE STROLL
Noon to 5 p.m. View decorated Christmas trees in the Columbia Rosenwald School. The donated trees will be given to foster families by Gulf Coast CASA. Behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. 979-345-3921.
DEC. 1
LIGHT UP BRAZORIA
Brazoria Chamber of Commerce invites businesses and residents with a Brazoria address to decorate for the holiday season. Free to enter; prizes for most spirited addresses. First place business and home will receive $100 chamber bucks, advertisement on Facebook and the chamber website. Judging will be Dec. 14,; winners announced Dec. 15. Call 979-798-6100 or email brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net
SANTA PICTURES AT COLUMBIA DENTAL
5 to 7 p.m. at Columbia Dental, 907 S. Columbia Drive, West Columbia. Public welcome for cookies, cocoa and photos with Santa. Call 979-325-4460
DEC. 2
GIVING TREE STROLL
2 to 7 p.m. View decorated Christmas trees in the Columbia Rosenwald School. The donated trees will be given to foster families by Gulf Coast CASA. Behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. 979-345-3921
HOLIDAY CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE
1 to 5 p.m. Friday, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday Holiday open houses at participating Brazoria businesses. Vendors welcome to set up in front of So & Sew, The Depot and the Rambling Rose Antique Store. No charge for setup. Call Janet 979-798-1959, Kathy at 979-248-6523 or Kenneth at 979-798-0003.
DEC. 3
BREAKFAST, PHOTOS WITH SANTA
8 at 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Fire Department, 314 E. Clay St. Pi Lambda Sorority presents pancake breakfast, photos with Santa and a fire truck ride. $7. Tickets at Lady Bug Gifts & Embroidery 979-459-2002 or Clip R Curl 979-239-7735.
Breakfast With Santa
8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Sweeny Fire and Rescue Station, 222 Pecan St., Sweeny. Young and old are invited to join Santa for breakfast and to ride the fire truck with members of the Sweeny Fire and Rescue team. $8 a plate includes all activities. Call 979-373-6104.
CHILI COOK OFF
8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard, West Columbia. Turn in fajitas at noon, chili at 1 p.m. Awards at 1:30 p.m. Paying top three in chili $500 for first place. Entry fee $50 for chili and $20 for fajitas, 60/40 fajita split. Call Sheree Nesrsta at 979-299-8949.
6TH ANNUAL BRAZORIA’S SUGARPLUM MARKET
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for James Anderson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 561 at 203 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. More than 50 vendors, silent auction, pictures with Santa, the Sugarplum Fairy and the Grinch. Chicken spaghetti dinner $15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To-go plates available. Quilt raffle tickets $5 or five for $20. Proceeds benefit local veterans and their families. Contact Kelly at kdw2123@yahoo.com, 979-299-0597 or look for the brazoriasugarplummarket on Facebook.
LIGHT UP THE FIRST CAPITOL
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holiday shopping market, Santa’s Workshop at Heritage Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Holiday Bistro provided by the ladies of Lighthouse Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christmas performances 1 to 3 p.m. Call 979-345-3921 or westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com
ST. JOSEPH BUNCO DAY
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 219 CR 762, Brazoria. $20 includes games, food and drinks and desserts. Call 979-798-2288.
SWEENY’S CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK
3 p.m. Candyland Christmas, vendors, entertainment, parade at dusk, pictures with Santa. Hosted by Sweeny Beautification Committee at A.M. “Chick” Anderson Park, Sweeny. Visit the committee’s Facebook page or call Jenny Massey at 979-201-9683.
LIGHT UP THE FIRST CAPITOL PARADE
7 p.m. parade, parties and eats on the streets of West Columbia; 7:45 p.m. live music by the Zack Walther Band in the 1836 Pocket Park, 245 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Call 979-345-3921.
CHRISTMAS UNDER THE STARS
7:30 to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church of West Columbia, 226 S. Broad St. Experience Christmas with a living Nativity under the stars. Call 979-345-3244.
DEC. 4
GIVING TREE STROLL
1 to 4 p.m. View decorated Christmas trees in the Columbia Rosenwald School. The donated trees will be given to foster families by Gulf Coast CASA. Behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Call 979-345-3921
LIGHT UP THE FIRST CAPITOL
Noon to 4 p.m. Holiday shopping market at Heritage Hall, noon to 2 p.m. Holiday Bistro provided by St. John’s Masonic Lodge, noon to 4 p.m. Santa’s Workshop, 1-3 p.m. Christmas performances, 512 E. Brazos, West Columbia, 979-345-3921 or westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com
ST. JOSEPH’S FISH FRY
8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. fish fry and bake sale after each mass. Dine in or take out. Menu: fish, buttered potatoes, pinto beans, hush puppies and dessert for $12 or $5 for Vietnamese sandwiches. St. Joseph on the Brazos Catholic Church, 219 CR 762, Brazoria in the small hall. 979-798-2288
Dec. 17
Wild Peach Market
5 to 9 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Vendors, live music, food. Call 979-480-3223 or email. wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
