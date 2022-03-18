SWEENY — Congratulations to the 2022 Sweeny ISD Walk of Honor inductees.
The newest members of the Walk of Honor are Douglas Reid, Shirley Ford, and Margaret (Peggy) Ellis. Monuments for each of the inductees with a picture and complete bio will be placed at the Walk of Honor in front of Sweeny High School.
Reid joined the staff at Sweeny High School in 1980. As a teacher, Coach Reid taught history and led the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He coached football, cross country and track. As a track coach, his teams won 19 district championships, FIVEregional championships, two-time state runner-up and the 3A UIL State Championship in 1992.
Coach Reid received many awards including being honored by Sweeny ISD when they renamed the Bulldog Relays to the Doug Reid Relays, was inducted into the Dickinson Hall of Honor and into the Track Coaches Association Hall of Honor.
Coach Reid retired in 2002, but he never really retired from coaching and helping with sports. He never turned down a “teachable moment.”
Ford graduated in 1966 as the reigning Miss Carver from the last class of George Washington Carver High School. Ford attended Sam Houston State University and toured internationally with the choir. She was the first African American to give a senior vocal recital in the history of the university.
Ford taught music at Sweeny Elementary for 35 years. She challenged and motivated her students to do their best, and her students embodied her code of excellence.
Ford was named “Who’s Who Among American Teachers” in 1992 and Sweeny Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2000. Ford retired from Sweeny ISD in 2008. She was a mentor to her colleagues and students and bestowed a lifelong gift of music influencing students to choose music as a career.
Ellis graduated from Sweeny High School in 1958 and received her bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University in 1961.
Ellis taught at Sweeny Junior High for 27 years. As a teacher, Ellis taught Language Arts and was instrumental in creating innovative reading programs.
Ellis retired from teaching in 1995. She was elected to the Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees in 2013 and served for eight years. As a board member, she always ensured that the teacher’s voice was present in Board decisions and founded the Sweeny ISD Walk of Honor to honor those that contributed to the legacy of Sweeny ISD.
Ellis is a longtime member of the Sweeny United Methodist Church and has served in various volunteer organizations in the community. Ellis has contributed to the legacy of Sweeny ISD and laid the foundation for generations of honorees to come.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.