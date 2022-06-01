Sweeny — Chevron Phillips Chemical announced it has selected 39 recipients for its 2022 dependent scholarships, including six from its Sweeny/Old Ocean facility.
The company offers employees’ dependents annual scholarships to pursue higher education. Since inception, the program has awarded more than $3.8 million in scholarships and served 668 students.
The dependents of employees who work at or live near Sweeny, Clemens and Old Ocean facilities include:
David Dodson, graduate of Sweeny High School, attending University of Texas at San Antonio; son of CPChem employee David A. Dodson, process operator.
Hallie Harris, graduate of American School of Doha, attending University of St. Augustine; daughter of CPChem employee Todd Harris, project engineering superintendent.
Zachary Hays, graduate of Friendswood High School, attending San Jacinto College South; son of CPChem employee Michael Gordon, process operator.
Kiara Lozano, graduate of Hempstead High School, attending Prairie View A&M University, daughter of CPChem employee Rodrigo Lozano, maintenance engineer;
Brooklyn Mayo, graduate of Columbia High School, attending Brazosport College; daughter of CPChem employee Darell Mayo, training coordinator.
Maggie Orscheln, graduate of Brazoswood High School, attending Texas A&M University, daughter of CPChem employee Art Orscheln, olefins technical manager.
“As part of our vision to be the employer and neighbor of choice across the communities where we operate, it is an honor reward student achievement,” said Erica Miller, corporate communications manager. “We are proud to support these exceptional scholars in the next step of their academic journey.”
During the competitive selection process, the academic records of eligible students undergo thorough, third-party vetting and assessment of leadership skills and participation in school and community activities.
CPChem congratulates the scholarship recipients and wishes graduates all the best in their future endeavors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.