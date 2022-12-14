Freddie Enriquez of Lake Jackson recently donated hot chocolate and popcorn for all the students in Damon ISD to help celebrate the holidays. He made the gesture in memory of his father, Gaudencio “Joe” Enriquez, who was a custodian for years at the Damon school. Joe passed away at the age of 76 in 2015. Pictured are Freddie’s wife, Diana, and daughter, Noe, at the school with Damon ISD Sunshine Committee members Ty Rowe and Heather Eversole. Freddie Enriquez was at work and unable to be in the picture.
Freddie Enriquez of Lake Jackson recently donated hot chocolate and popcorn for all the students in Damon ISD to help celebrate the holidays. He made the gesture in memory of his father, Gaudencio “Joe” Enriquez, who was a custodian for years at the Damon school. Joe passed away at the age of 76 in 2015. Pictured are Freddie’s wife, Diana, and daughter, Noe, at the school with Damon ISD Sunshine Committee members Ty Rowe and Heather Eversole. Freddie Enriquez was at work and unable to be in the picture.
The walls and halls of Damon school are covered in lights, colored paper, reindeer and stockings. Students are taking elf pictures and dressing up for holiday theme days.
The last day before break, Friday, Dec. 16, will be extra special. Students are invited to wear school-appropriate pajamas to school for a “Polar Express” day, and they will have snacks to go with the movie.
A Damon ISD alum made sure the students had hot chocolate and popcorn for their celebrations. Freddie Enriquez made the donation in memory of his father, Gaudencio “Joe” Enriquez, who worked as custodian at Damon school for many years. Freddie and his five siblings lived next door to and attended Damon ISD, and Freddie remembers the family helping their father with his job after school was out. Joe Enriquez passed away at the age of 76 in 2015.
“It was something that he really felt powerful about donating in his dad’s name,” Diana Enriquez said.
Superintendent David Hayward said, “Your kindness and generosity truly embody the spirit of Christmas.”
The week-long book fair in the library the week of Dec. 5 invited the important people in students’ lives to share in the fun. Themes for the week included: Tuesday, Muffins with Mom; Wednesday, Donuts with Dad; and Thursday was Breakfast with Someone Grand.
Students will give back to other children suffering from cancer during the Jingle Bell Fun Run and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15. Wearing bells and ugly sweaters, students will take a lap around the track to raise money for St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Afterward, they will meet in the gym for awards.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.