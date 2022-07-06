WEST COLUMBIA — U.M. ARMY is coming to West Columbia the week of July 18, when it will undertake home repairs for people who are physically and financially unable to undertake them on their own.
The volunteers will be working through the West Columbia United Methodist Church. Those in the West Columbia area who would like to apply for assistance can call the church office at 979-345-4642 or call 281-690-4760 and leave a message
The U.M. ARMY, which stands for United Methodist Action Reach-out Mission by Youth, is a nonprofit organization that sponsors youth mission trips. It has been provided home repair services for people with financial and physical limitations since 1979.
The youth volunteers can provide new construction, such as building wheelchair ramps, porches, steps and handrails. It can also perform repairs to windows and doors, window and door screens, floorboards and exterior wood.
Maintenance projects can include painting, yard cleanup and other yardwork.
Workers cannot do plumbing or electrical work, major roof repair, new home construction, appliance repairs or perform painting and repairs above the second floor. The work also must be on a primary home owned by the resident, not a rental property.
U.M. ARMY supplies all labor and materials and performs the work at no charge. Funding comes from the volunteers and donations.
Residents who would like the volunteers to use any paint or construction materials they already have are welcome to provide them, but they are not obligated to do so. Providing meals, drinks or snacks also isn’t necessary; they have their own food and water.
The U.M. ARMY will be accepting projects for July 18 to 22. The volunteers will perform as many jobs as possible, but might not be able to get to all of the repairs requested.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.