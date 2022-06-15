June 15
Janet’s Planet: 10 a.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. Introducing the wonders of the galaxy in a 45-minute interactive presentation. Admission $5. Call (979) 230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Jellyfish Story Time
11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Hoopla Book Club
7 p.m. via Zoom. In Conversation with author Andrew Young and Paul Heitsch. Free. Register at https://bit.ly/39mtQwn.
Manga and More
4 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Button making. Call 979-345-3394.
June 16
HK Jacobs Book Signing
3 to 5 p.m. at Madeline’s, 221 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. A 1996 Sweeny graduate, Jacobs is a critical care physician and author of the Alex Wilde Series. Call 979-345-6944.
Free Farmers Market
8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Kids Craft
2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. “Under the Sea.” Call 979-345-3394.
STEM with Pete
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Under the Ocean drawing class
6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Railroads, Canals and Rivers
6 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Free. Paul Pedisich will explore the evolution of transportation in Brazoria County from the 1830s to 1860s, including the role of money, politics and labor. Call 979-864-1208.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly)
10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood Drive
12:30 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Precinct 4 office, 121 N. 10th St., West Columbia. Free beach towels for donors. Call 979-345-1130
June 17
Teen Craft
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Make a jellyfish lantern. Supplies provided while they last. Call 979-798-2372.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery
7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program designed to meet people’s spiritual, physical and emotional needs through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
June 18
Mims Juneteenth Celebration
1 to 6 p.m. at Mims Community Center, 4283 FM 521 in Brazoria. Celebrating Juneteenth with speakers, dramatic skits, DJ, vendors, kid activities, games, trivia, poetry and a mobile blood drive. Contact Thomasine Coleman at mimsjcc@gmail.com.
Juneteenth Special Event
2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. “The Learner’s Creed: The Ernestine Stewart-Mitchell Story, 93 Years of Living a Blessed Life, A Memoir” book launch celebration and reading with Ernestine Stewart-Mitchell (via Zoom) and Dr. Craig T. Follins. Call 979-864-1519.
Father-Daughter/Mother-Son Dance
6 to 8:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 207 E. First St., Sweeny. $20 first couple, $5 each additional person. Free photo opportunity and snacks for purchase. Music by DJ Herman Medina. Sponsored by Sweeny Lions Club. Tickets for sale in advance and at the door. Call Michelle Medina at 979-481-7160.
MAP-MAKING AND SCAVENGER HUNT
2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Family movie
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Showing “Encanto.” Call 979-548-2567.
BCFA Lil’ Wranglers Mutton Bustin
10 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, $35 entry fee, 4-8 years old, 60 inches and under. Call 979-849-6416 or register at bcfa.org.
Bird Banding
8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and to learn about birds migration in the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Paddling Event
9 a.m. to noon. Bring own boat or borrow one of ours. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Location TBA. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.net.
Blood Drive
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mims Community Center, 4283 FM 521, Brazoria. Call Ruby Johnson at 979-482-0612.
June 20
Preschool storytime
11 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
June 21
Story Time
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Theme: Octopuses. Call 979-345-3394.
June 22
Shark Story Time
11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
June 23
Ocean Slime
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Setting Your Hooks
6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Kinetic Sand
2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
June 25
Family movie
2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Showing “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Call 979-548-2567.
June 28
Reptiles with Ruby
Noon and 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.