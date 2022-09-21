Experts carving pumpkins was a surprise addition to the annual Brazoria Library Bash Sept. 10.
Library patrons and bash donors were able to watch Brazoria County Wood Carvers create intricate designs during the bash which featured indoor and outdoor vendors, two inflatables for kids, a raffle and a silent auction.
Even with all the activity, Brazoria Community Library Association President Denise McCaskill said the association raised $8,000, an average amount for this event.
“We were pretty disappointed in the foot traffic. It just seemed like there must have been too many events going on,” she said. “We didn’t have the people coming and going like we usually do.”
Unlike all the other libraries in the county, the Brazoria Library is responsible for the building maintenance. The Brazoria County Library System staffs and provides the books. The city of Brazoria pays the utilities, but the upkeep falls to the community library association. McCaskill said she signed a check recently for insurance.
“Our biggest support is from our loyal patrons. We just can’t survive without them and just yesterday I signed a check for windstorm insurance for $27,000,” she said. “I can’t say enough about the dedicated people of Brazoria who give to us every year, the businesses and the citizens who have been loyal to us. It’s just incredible or we would be in a whole lot more hurt than we are now.”
