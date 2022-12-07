For Against West Columbia 980 938 Brazoria 743 788 Bar X 247 223 WC to Damon 89 121 Sugar Mill 119 148 East Columbia 50 50 Wild Peach 648 705 Hinkle’s Ferry 5 4 Columbia Lakes 690 426 Total 3,571 3,403
Columbia High School will be renovated after the Nov. 8 bond passed by 168 votes.
The CBISD Board of Trustees asked voters to approve up to $79 million in bond sales to raze 80 percent of the high school and finance a two-story instructional building, two gyms and new fine arts and ag facilities.
Just 51 percent of voters turned out with West Columbia, Columbia Lakes and Bar X casting ballots for the measure.
Superintendent Steve Galloway said, “This project will be a game changer for CBISD; it’s important that we get this right. The original construction of the current Columbia High School campus started 62 years ago, huge project to upgrade for the past 62 years, but also plan for the next 62 years.”
Galloway said trustees are currently accepting proposals for a general construction manager and will make their choice at the Jan. 17 board meeting.
Surveys and soil samples are underway, and “hopefully the soil samples and survey don’t provide any surprises.”
The bulk of the bond money will be spent constructing a 145,000-square foot, two-story instructional building with 34 classrooms and an area for special education that includes a life skills room, four quiet rooms, an ADA-compliant restroom, kitchen/laundry and storage.
The bond was based on a loose plan to update multiple structures on the campus. The district’s thought process was to put off the hard, finalized plans due to high cost, expecting to take the expense out of the bond rather than spend the money on a project that might not be funded.
Architects and the construction manager will begin the schematic design in January, Galloway said. Once the final design is approved by the school board, Galloway said “actual design development will begin and end with construction documents being the final product. Once construction documents are finished, then the project can be released for bids.
Our current schedule hopes that construction will begin in December of 2023,” he said.
Board President Jonathan Champagne said the designs are costly and will be paid for out of bond proceeds.
“Factors such as the soil make up, existing underground infrastructure, drainage patterns and such have to be obtained to complete the final drawing. These costs are paid out of bond proceeds.”
The bond package also includes funds for additional student parking, courtyard drainage, security and improve student drop off and pickup, easing traffic congestion from SH 36.
Galloway said, “The number one goal is to improve the overall safety of the campus, including entry/exits and access points, student campus flow, building safety and overall campus traffic patterns.”
The gym, which has hosted pep rallies and basketball games since 1960, would be demolished. In its place, the school would build a performance and an auxiliary gym along with boys’ and girls’ locker rooms, concessions, storage and public restrooms.
Galloway said that volleyball can only play one game at a time in the current gym with the net at center court. The new gyms would allow multiple nets to be set up. As well, new construction would be sensitive to acoustics.
The career and technical programs, as well as fine arts, would receive new structures.
The new buildings would include a dance room and classroom, career and technical education-designed spaces for health science, culinary, floral design, agriculture and business/computer labs and a library and media center.
Brazoria Mayor Philip Ray said he is excited about the school’s future.
“I think it is a win for the community,” Ray said. “It will give our students a safe and secure school. Also, the addition of the CTE center is a great way to prepare our students for life after school.”
Currently the high school has nine buildings, two are more than 60 years old. The “D” building, the gym, dates to 1960 and was constructed after the West Columbia School burned in the January 1959 fire. “E” building was built in 1968, “F” and “G” buildings date to 1980.
The 60-year-old buildings were constructed without fire sprinklers and used clay pipes for water and sewage. The pipes are at the end of their useful life and regularly break, Galloway said.
He points to aging infrastructure as one of the reasons the Facilities Workshops participants conceded that demolition was the least expensive option.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.