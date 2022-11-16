The vision for a new Sweeny Community Hospital is apparent as demolition crews tore down a maintenance building in the back of the facility.
Hospital CEO Kelly Park signed the final financing paperwork with TDECU the first week of November and within days heavy equipment moved in.
“We are thrilled with our partnerships and excited to see our dreams and ambitions come to life,” Park said.
The maintenance building’s demolition will help accommodate work on the new hospital.
“The contractors are making way for parking in the back of the hospital so construction can begin in the front parking lot,” Hospital Marketing Director Kari Schroeter said.
“Be on the lookout for new signage to direct you as we make the changes.”
Pecan trees in the front parking lot will be taken out and parking in the rear of the hospital will be constructed. The third week of November, hospital visitors will find the front parking lot blocked off, in stages and by Thanksgiving Day, the entire lot will be closed. All parking will be in the back of the hospital off Ross Street.
Schroeder said the hospital will communicate construction updates through its website, sweenyhospital.org, and its Facebook page.
The hospital secured the last $28 million from the Texas Dow Employees Credit Union on Aug. 1. Together with the hospital’s portion of $17 million, the total project is $45 million which includes the building, furnishings and equipment as well as demolition of the current hospital.
In operation since 1965, the Sweeny hospital will see the construction of a new, two-story building on the grounds right next to the current building. This came after false-starts that would have seen the site change to a space off FM 524.
A groundbreaking for the facility took place Aug. 30. Construction is expected to take 18 to 20 months.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.