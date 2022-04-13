April 14
“The Promise”
7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Passion play featuring a 40-voice choir and more than 70 characters of all ages. Drama, dance, music, banners, live animals, spectacular lighting and special effects. Free; public welcome. Reception follows. Call 979-798-2340.
Free Farmers Market
8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free; drive-thru only. Call 979-798-2340 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Honor and Legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers
6 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum 100 E. Cedar St. Program presented by Capt. Paul J. Matthews, founder of the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum. The Buffalo Soldiers were originally members of the U.S. 10th Calvary Regiment of the U.S. Army formed in 1866, established by Congress as the first peacetime all-Black regiments. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet: 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. The 100 Club honors law enforcement officers of Brazoria County;2022 Officer of the Year will be announced. Call Sharon Rogers at 979-236-5909 or email sharonrogers1@comcast.net
April 15
Bay City’s Egg Hunt
Noon to 3 p.m., at Le Tulle Park, 1135 Highway 35 South Bay City, free event, 18,000 filled eggs, easter bunny photos, games, inflatables, and food trucks, Call: 979-323-1660 or go to parks-rec@cityofbaycity.org.
Betty Love Ryder’s Easter Egg Hunt
2 to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, corner of Martin Luther King Street and Fourth Street, Sweeny. Free. Call Betty Lemon at 979-997-6212.
Varner-Hogg’s Easter Egg Hunt
10 a.m. to noon at Varner Hogg Plantation, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free for children 12 and younger. Story time with Governor Hogg and photos with the Easter Bunny. Adult admission $3. Call 979-345-4656.
April 16
Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lighthouse UPC, 501 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Free. More than 5,000 eggs; some outdoor activities. Call 979-345-3354.
Community Egg Hunt
10 a.m. at Barrow Elementary School, More than 17,000 eggs filled with candy, cash and prizes for children up to fifth grade. Presented by Brazoria First Assembly. Call 979-798-7585.
Kids Fishing event
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Capitol Park, 1300 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Gifts for the top three young anglers, including free Hoodoo Fishing Kayak. Featuring Four W’s Fishing Team and instructor Vincent Lecca, who are Texas Parks and Wildlife certified youth educators. Call 512-900-0137 or visit www.facebook.com/linecutterzllc to register.
First Baptist Church of Sweeny Egg Hunt
10 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Prayer Garden, 1104 N.. Main St., Sweeny. Train rides, games and food. Free.
Bird Banding
8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and to learn about bird migration. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
April 17
Easter Services
9 to 11 a.m. at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Breakfast, egg hunt, worship. Public welcome. Call 979-345-4642.
April 21
Free Farmers Market
3 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Sweeny, 402 N Main St., Sweeny. Free; drive-thru only. Call 979-548-5117 or 979-239-1225, or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
April 22
San Jacinto Festival
4 p.m. to midnight at American Legion grounds and West Columbia City Hall, West Columbia. Trade days, Kid Zone, Belle pageant, car show, live music, food and more. Call 979-345-3921.
